Sisseton opens outdoor track season at Deuel

The Northfield Raiders suffered a 8-2 defeat to Rochester Century in Northfield Thursday. The Panthers pounced on the Raiders scoring all their runs in the first three innings. Nolan Thompson started the game for Northfield and lasted 2 2/3 innings. He allowed 7 hits, 8 runs, 2 earned, struck out 2 and walked 2 batters.
Mason Stark, who played in more than 80 games with the Northern State University men's basketball team, has announced his retirement. He's coming off a season during which he returned to his home state to play at NCAA Division I Northern Arizona. He had a year of eligibility left. As...
DULUTH, Minn. – The Superior baseball team shook off a slow start to get the road win over Duluth Marshall 7-4 Thursday afternoon at Wade Stadium. The Spartans will be back in action Friday against Eau Claire Memorial.
For a long time, basketball fans in the state of South Dakota have been able to watch Noah Freidel get buckets and buckets and more buckets. But now, Freidel has found a new basketball home via the transfer portal and is leaving the state of South Dakota. Noah Freidel took...
The Minot Majettes are off to a hot start, starting the season 5-0. They were back in action inside at the Cameron Indoor Tennis Center hosting Mandan who were looking for their first win of the season. Score:Mandan 0, Minot 9
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase is returning to Kearney High in 2023. After a successful event last year in the Bearcats’ home gym, program director and Broken Bow girls basketball coach Kelly Cooksley is bringing the event back to Kearney. The tournament will be held on January 7.
The matchups for the 2023 Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase were revealed Sunday by creator and organizer Kelly Cooksley (Broken Bow girls basketball head coach). This is the 3rd year of the showcase. The event will take place January 7th, 2023 at Kearney High School. It was announced that Broken Bow will face Class B Beatrice at the showcase next year. It will be the fourth of eight games played on the day. Broken Bow is coming off a second straight state tournament appearance and their 4th straight season of 20 or more wins. Beatrice was a state tournament qualifier in Class B last season and ended the year with a 16-6 overall record.
