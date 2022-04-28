ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Ridley Road

pbs.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscover the surprising 1960s history behind the TV series, where it...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Joey King to Star in Holocaust Limited Series We Were the Lucky Ones at Hulu

Click here to read the full article. Joey King — who snagged an Emmy nomination for Hulu’s The Act — has been tapped to headline another weighty limited series for the streamer. The actress will star in Holocaust-themed drama We Were the Lucky Ones, an eight-episode adaptation of Georgia Hunter’s best-selling novel of the same name. Written and EP’d by Morning Show and Bates Motel vet Erica Lipez, Lucky Ones is inspired by the true story of one Jewish family’s struggle to survive and reunite after being separated at the start of World War II. Thomas Kail (Hamilton, Fosse/Verdon) will serve as director and EP. “Georgia...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

New Jeff Bridges TV Series Gets June Premiere Date on FX

Jeff Bridges' latest television series is one step closer to hitting the small screen. It was recently announced that The Old Man, an upcoming drama series starring Bridges, will premiere two episodes on FX on June 16th at 10/9pm CT. The series, which will have a total of seven episodes, will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu. Based Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Lionsgate Films To Stream Exclusively On Roku Channel After Starz Window

Click here to read the full article. Lionsgate and Roku have struck a deal giving the studio’s feature films an exclusive streaming run on the free, ad-supported Roku Channel after they play on Starz. The multi-year output arrangement covers theatrical releases starting this year. Under the deal, the Roku Channel will have two windows for the Lionsgate titles — the first of which will follow their exclusive Starz stints and the second of which will be non-exclusive. Bolstered by a suite of original episodic and film titles, the Roku Channel has continued to gain scale as Roku has surpassed 60 million active accounts....
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers Set For Recurring Role In Disney+ Series ‘Willow’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers is a new name in the cast of anticipated Disney+ and Lucasfilm series Willow. In the TV spinoff of the 1980s fantasy classic, which is now in post-production, a princess assembles a party to join her on a quest to rescue her twin brother. Among previously revealed cast are Tony Revolori, Amer Chadha-Patel , Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman and Warwick Davis. And as we revealed last week, the casting of Talisa Garcia marks the first time Lucasfilm has cast a trans actor in one of its productions. Much like she did...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Several ‘Happy Days’ Stars Reunited on ‘Arrested Development’

Not many fans realize that two of our favorite Happy Days stars have gone on to become lawyers. Well, lawyers on the cult-classic comedy series Arrested Development, at least! And, as hard-core fans of the Jason Bateman-led series know, practicing law – or attempting to – isn’t the only manner in which stars from the hit classic television sitcom series have made appearances on Arrested Development, either.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: HBO's We Own This City, Paramount+'s The Offer

Tonight sees the premiere of We Own This City, The Wire's David Simon and George Pelecanos' return to Baltimore. This time, the story he's telling isn't just inspired by real people in events in Charm City, it's a true one about a corrupt unit within the Baltimore Police Department. It's an excellent limited series that plays to Simon and Pelecanos' strengths as social issue dramatists. If that sounds a little too heavy for you, that's OK. Grace and Frankie's final season returns to Netflix on Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
TVLine

Alicia Vikander Plays an Actress Playing Criminal 'Vampire' Irma Vep in HBO Thriller — Get Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander plays an actress who gets a bit lost in her latest role in HBO‘s upcoming crime thriller Irma Vep, which is set for a Monday, June 6 at 9/8c premiere. Created, written and directed by Olivier Assayas, based on his 1996 film of the same name (which starred Maggie Cheung), the HBO/A24 co-production stars Vikander (The Danish Girl) as Mira, an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as (anagram alert!) Irma Vep in a remake of the circa 1915...
MOVIES
Popculture

'The Goldbergs' Season 10 Officially Happening, Jeff Garlin Not Returning

It's been announced that The Goldbergs Season 10 is officially happening, but series star Jeff Garlin will not be returning. According to The Hollywood Reporter, star and executive producer Wendi McLendon-Covey recently signed a new deal with Sony Pictures Television which will see her return to the show with the rest of its producers. Pers sources, the agreement includes an option for the show to be renewed for an 11th season.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IndieWire

2022 Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win at the Primetime Emmy Awards?

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: As Emmys season rolls along, IndieWire will update this page with in-depth Emmy predictions from Awards Editor Marcus Jones. A link to each category will lead to lists of the ever-changing contenders, plus reporting on what shows are playing well with voters, TV Academy rules changes, interviews with potential nominees, and more. The State of the Race Emmy season has arrived, and after a year of TV production rebuilding voters are now swimming (drowning?) in an ocean of contenders new and old. With an eligibility period from June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022,...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Run The World - Season 2 - New Cast and Guest Stars Announced - Press Release

Santa Monica, Calif. — April 27, 2022 – STARZ announced today that Tika Sumpter (Sonic the Hedgehog 2, “Mixed-ish”), Comedian CP (“Detroiters,” “Ole Bud's Anu Football Weekly”) and Isha Blaaker (A Madea’s Homecoming, “The Flight Attendant”) will be joining the cast of STARZ’s hit comedy series “Run the World” in recurring roles. Cree Summer (“Better Things,” “Queen Sugar”) and Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins (“Dear White People,” Bad Hair) will guest star in the upcoming season.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy