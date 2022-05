MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 17 Wisconsin counties will begin to get treated for spongy moth starting in mid to late May. Spongy moth, formerly known as gypsy moth are an invasive species that defoliate many kinds of trees and plants which can cause them stress and potentially death. In an attempt to slow their spread, treatment efforts will be focused in western Wisconsin, where spongy moth populations are beginning to build.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO