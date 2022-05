HEPHZIBAH Ga. (WJBF) – Eddie Faircloth is an antique collector from Hephzibah, Georgia. He and his wife have made a hobby of collecting all things vintage. “I’ve always liked all the things from the 50’s. I grew up and went to high school in the late 50’s, early 60’s. I like that music and I like old cars and all the things from that era,” said Eddie.

HEPHZIBAH, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO