ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Earl Sweatshirt Says Joe Budden Is Still 'Tight About 'Loiter Squad' Impression: 'He's Not Letting It Go'

By Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
HipHopDX.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Earl Sweatshirt, Joe Budden is still salty about the time the Odd Future rapper impersonated him on Loiter Squad back in 2014. Joe Budden recently had a bone to pick with Earl’s new album Sick!, which he called “bullshit” and said he’d never listen...

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 0

Related
hiphopnc.com

This Ain’t It Joe: Joe Budden Dragged To Oblivion For “Victim Bullying” Comment

Joe Budden is once again trending for yet another wayward comment. This time, it was for calling out “victim bullies”. On a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the “Flex” rapper and unashamed Tory Lanez supporter decided to ruffle a few feathers at the expense of both Black women and domestic violence victims when he decided to compare Megan Thee Stallion’s recent Interview with CBS to the history of domestic violence reported between Evelyn Lozada and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson; an issue he calls “victim bullying.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Budden
Person
Earl Sweatshirt
Person
Action Bronson
Complex

Kanye West Reportedly Left More Than $8 Million on the Table by Dropping Out of Coachella

Kanye West lost out on a huge payday. According to TMZ, the Grammy-winning artist gave up millions of dollars by pulling out of his 2022 Coachella gig. Sources tell the outlet Ye was set to receive $8 million plus a $500,000 production fee for his headlining performances on April 17 and April 24. Though his decision to drop out of the festival was seemingly last minute, sources suggested Ye may’ve been thinking of bailing for quite some time. TMZ reports Kanye’s team was “actively working” with Coachella organizers, but he had yet to seriously rehearse.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loiter Squad#Slaughterhouse#Nba#The Joe Budden Podcast#Desus Mero#The Nba Leather Tour
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Jaden Smith For His Latest Viral Interview Comments—Is He Serious?!

While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
The Independent

Coachella: Fans confused by Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘bizarre’ debut – ‘Did she just bail mid-set?’

Meghan Thee Stallion’s debut Coachella show has confused fans after the “WAP” singer appeared to leave the stage mid-set for an extended period of time. The singer, who performed at the two-weekend California music festival on Saturday (16 April), previewed an unreleased track and shouted out her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa during her first Coachella outing. However, fans on social media said her set was derailed by a lengthy interlude during which Megan walked off stage, with many wondering whether the singer had “bailed mid-set” until she re-emerged in a different costume.“I know the second outfit gave Megan hell,”...
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Jay-Z Appears to Respond to Faizon Love Saying Hov Lied About Ever Dealing Drugs on New Pusha-T Song

Jay-Z will always use his masterful rhymes to address any and all smoke that comes his way. This time around, he appears to be coming for actor-comedian Faizon Love. The latest example of that comes in the form of some new bars Hov spit on the Pusha-T track "Neck & Wrist" that appears to take aim at actor Faizon Love following some recent remarks he made about the Roc Nation boss.
TENNIS
CinemaBlend

Following Online Grammy's Spat, Cardi B Becomes The Latest Celebrity To Leave Twitter

Cardi B isn’t one to hold her tongue on social media. While she usually uses her platforms to have a fun time, the rapper also occasionally goes back and forth with political commentators, celebrities, and even her fans. But her latest online spat on Twitter, which involved the Grammys, has seemingly become her last, as the Love & Hip Hop alum is the latest celebrity to leave the platform.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Monica Shuts Down White Reporter Who Said CMT Awards "Is Not Wakanda"

A white right-wing reporter was upset that there were several Black celebrities at the CMT Music Awards this year. Anthony Mackie and Monica's presence at the award show prompted a bigoted rant from reporter Patrick Howley who complained that there were "so many Black people" at the CMTs. Mackie, who...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Mariah Carey Sat in a Pool Wearing This Shimmery Red Gown, Because Why Not?

Yes, Mariah Carey just wore a gown while sitting in a pool, and no, we're not kidding! To celebrate the anniversary of her hit album "The Emancipation of Mimi" — which was released back in 2005 — and the success of the remix for "Big Energy" with Latto and DJ Khaled, Carey decided to host an Instagram Live. The singer soaked up these achievements (literally) while casually posing on the stairs of a pool, clad in a striking Tom Ford design covered in sequins. Rather than slipping into a swimsuit, Carey decided to wear an elegant full-length gown, because why not? We'd expect nothing less than full glam from the singer, and she certainly delivered. Carey later posted the full video of herself with the caption, "IG Live!!!! Celebrating The Emancipation of Mimi and Big Energy Remix with the lambily!!! 🐑🐑🐑❤️❤️❤️" (The Lambs are what Carey calls her superfans, in case you weren't aware.) And with that, the icon has set the new rules of pool dressing.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy