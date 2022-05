The National Day of Prayer, annually held on the first Thursday in May, will be observed Thursday, May 5, at Greenville Street Park in downtown Newnan at noon. In addition, there will be a Community Prayer Breakfast that morning at the First Baptist Church of Newnan Fellowship Hall, located at 15 W. Washington St. That event is sponsored by the Newnan Kiwanis Club. A hot breakfast will be provided.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO