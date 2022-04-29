ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

District 4 deserves better than Linda Menk

Newnan Times-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a registered voter in District 4, I continue to be appalled by the current School Board member representing this district … Ms. Linda Menk. Most recently, she accepted the support of a...

times-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Reject school board propagandists

It is time to call out the liars and those who tolerate them. An outside group based in Shirley, New York called the 1776 Project PAC has mailed a flyer to many Coweta citizens that alleges that “Critical Race Theory is in Coweta Schools,” that the school libraries contain “Graphic sexual comic books,” that “Schools distribute anti-second amendment material,” that “Elementary school children are given books about what it means to be transgender,” and “Classroom materials contain essays on why the Pledge to the Allegiance should be banned.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac#School Board
Newnan Times-Herald

Grantville Kiwanis to host candidate forum May 6

The Grantville Kiwanis Club will host a candidate forum on Thursday, May 6, at the Clements-Malcolm Recreation Center, located at 321 Griffin St. The forum will begin at 6 p.m. and will give Grantville voters an opportunity to learn more about the candidates in the May 24 and Nov. 8 elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Inn closed and called a public nuisance; Owner responds

On Tuesday, Wheeling Council declared the Wheeling Inn a public nuisance. The vote went 5-1 with City of Wheeling Vice Mayor and councilman Chad Thalman as the only no vote. There will be a public hearing set for June 9 and the Wheeling Inn will stay closed until that date. Wheeling Council said employees will continue to keep their jobs.
WHEELING, WV
Salon

Don’t abandon your red state

In the immediate wake of the leak of a draft of a Supreme Court opinion fully repealing abortion rights, calls began again, as they always do, for people, particularly those who might ever need abortion care, to leave red states. Just move away. Red states are too dangerous. Red states...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy