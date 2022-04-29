District 4 deserves better than Linda Menk

It is time to call out the liars and those who tolerate them. An outside group based in Shirley, New York called the 1776 Project PAC has mailed a flyer to many Coweta citizens that alleges that “Critical Race Theory is in Coweta Schools,” that the school libraries contain “Graphic sexual comic books,” that “Schools distribute anti-second amendment material,” that “Elementary school children are given books about what it means to be transgender,” and “Classroom materials contain essays on why the Pledge to the Allegiance should be banned.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO