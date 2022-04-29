Bishop McDevitt’s Stone Saunders adds another college offer to his list

New Jersey defeated the Philadelphia Stars to move into first place in the USFL North Division. Both teams entered Sunday’s matchup 1-1 after wins last weekend. The Stars got out to a quick start, scoring on their first drive and leading 10-3 at the half. Philadelphia’s Bryan Scott, the number one ranked quarterback in the USFL, sustained an injury and backup Case Cookus was at the helm for the second half, completing 13 of 20 attempts 146 yards, including a touchdown pass.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO