Wyncote, PA

Bishop McDevitt’s Stone Saunders adds another college offer to his list

By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Bishop McDevitt quarterback Stone Saunders continues to build a nice list of college offers. And Friday he said Cincinnati joined the mix for his...

Boston

College coach says Patriots draft pick Bailey Zappe will ‘push’ Mac Jones

"(Zappe) is definitely every single day trying to take another man’s job." Former Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe probably won’t take many snaps in his first season with the Patriots after they grabbed him with a fourth-round pick, but Zappe’s college coach believes his former charge will push Patriots starter Mac Jones.
NFL
PennLive.com

Steel-High’s Andrew Erby Jr. adds to his list of college offers

Andrew Erby Jr. added another school Tuesday to his list of those offering college scholarships. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Steel-High sophomore offensive/defensive lineman said that Kent State is the latest to enter the mix for his services. He 6-foot-4, 290 pounder...
EDUCATION
PennLive.com

Meet the PennLive midseason softball All-Star team

We’re a bit more than halfway through the Mid-Penn softball season, but it’s never too late to put together an all-star team of the best players in the conference with games remaining. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
SPORTS
PennLive.com

Updated District 3 baseball power ratings through May 2

Below is an updated glance at the District 3 baseball power ratings, used for qualification and seedin purposes in the upcoming District 3 tournament. A team’s power rating is a combination of its weighted winning percentage (55%) and the weighted win percentage (45%) of its opponents. Only regular season games vs. PIAA opponents through May 18 will count toward a team’s PR.
BASEBALL
The Blade

Elmwood's Brooklyn Thrash to sign with Canisius

BLOOMDALE, Ohio — Brooklyn Thrash, the reigning All-Blade Player of the Year in girls basketball, will sign with Canisius on Thursday. A 6-foot wing, Thrash averaged 22.6 points per game en route to earning first-team All-Ohio honors in Division I. She also was a finalist for Ohio Ms. Basketball.
BLOOMDALE, OH
NBC Sports

USFL Score, highlights: New Jersey Generals defeat Philadelphia Stars, 24-16, with second half surge

New Jersey defeated the Philadelphia Stars to move into first place in the USFL North Division. Both teams entered Sunday’s matchup 1-1 after wins last weekend. The Stars got out to a quick start, scoring on their first drive and leading 10-3 at the half. Philadelphia’s Bryan Scott, the number one ranked quarterback in the USFL, sustained an injury and backup Case Cookus was at the helm for the second half, completing 13 of 20 attempts 146 yards, including a touchdown pass.
NFL
PennLive.com

Central Penn College to Play in First-Ever ESAC Baseball Championship

The Central Penn College baseball team will vie for the Eastern States Athletic Conference (ESAC) championship against rival Bucks County Community College. The 16–11 Central Penn Knights will visit the 26–19 Bucks County Centurions on Friday, May 6, for a doubleheader, with the first game starting at 1 p.m. The second game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. start.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Sports

Doug Pederson swipes undrafted QB from Eagles

Former Brown quarterback EJ Perry was expected to sign with the Eagles but he’s had a change of heart. Instead, he’s going to play with a former Eagles head coach. In the flurry of post-draft activity Brown actually tweeted that Perry was heading to Philadelphia. But Perry’s agent on Tuesday morning told NFL Network and ESPN that Perry has instead decided to go to Jacksonville, where he’ll be coached by Doug Pederson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
