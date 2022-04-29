ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The top 10 high schools in Illinois

By Joe Millitzer
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EX1ed_0fOQFadz00

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – US News and World Report has released its annual ranking of the best schools in the nation. All of the schools in the top ten are located in the Chicagoland area.

They did not offer a ranking for private schools. You can check the directory for any school’s enrollment and the ratio of students to teachers.

The publication uses several factors to determine a school’s rank. A third of a school’s score is determined by whether students are ready to go to college. Seniors need to earn a qualifying score in at least one AP or IB exam. Scores on state tests to graduate from high school make up another 40 percent of the score. Another 30 percent includes factors like graduation rates, curriculum, and underserved student performance.

Illinois students must pass the SAT and the Illinois Science Assessment to graduate. They are also required to take four years of language arts, three years of math, one year of art, music, or a foreign language.

See the full list here: Best IllinoisHigh Schools

Top 10 Illinois Public High Schools in 2022:

  1. Payton College Preparatory High School – Chicago
  2. Northside College Preparatory High School – Chicago
  3. Jones College Prep High School – Chicago
  4. Young Magnet High School – Chicago
  5. Lane Technical High School – Chicago
  6. Proviso Math and Science Academy – Forest Park
  7. Adlai E Stevenson High School – Lincolnshire
  8. Vernon Hills High School – Vernon Hills
  9. Hinsdale Central High School – Hinsdale
  10. New Trier Township High School – Winnetka
Ranking the best high schools in Indiana

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Update: 3 vehicle crash on Wabash Ave. sends 3 to hospital

VIGO COUNTY (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Three people were taken to the hospital following a Three-vehicle crash involving a dump truck that caused a traffic backup Wednesday in Terre Haute. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, failure to yield the right of way was the cause of the crash. The crash occurred at approximately 4:35 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Winnetka, IL
City
Hinsdale, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
State
Indiana State
FingerLakes1.com

$150 gas cards for thousands of Americans- Apply now

Thousands of Americans are set to receive $150 gas cards. The Chicago Moves program proposed by the mayor has been approved. Which states pay the most and least for electricity?. Chicago Moves. Chicago Moves is a program proposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The program was approved by Chicago City Council...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet Schools#Chicago Area#Highschool#St Louis#Us News#World Report#Ap#Science Academy
KAAL-TV

Man injured in Kathy's fight a fugitive from Illinois

(ABC 6 News) - Tuesday morning, 36-year-old Adam Joshua Blazer was lacerated in the face by a beer bottle at Kathy’s Pub in Rochester. On Wednesday, he appeared in Olmsted County Court for fleeing an arrest in Illinois. Illinois’ Winnebago County court filed two warrants for Blazer’s arrest after...
ROCHESTER, MN
KICK AM 1530

Small Illinois Town Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

We know that there are beautiful cities and towns in Illinois, but there are also some that need renovation. Chicago was named the Most Beautiful City in the USA, and there have been several cities in Illinois that have many on the Most Beautiful Towns in America, but there is also a list that I think towns don't want to be on The Guliets Cities in Each State. Every state has one and for Illinois that town is Riverdale. Travel website travel.alot.com quoted a Riverdale native saying,
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Chicago

COVID cases climb in Illinois. Which areas are seeing the highest numbers?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time in more than two months, new daily COVID cases in Illinois have topped 4,000. Cases are also rising in Chicago, but they're milder and far less deadly than at any stretch of the pandemic.CBS 2's Chris Tye looks at the numbers and where in our area cases are highest -- and what it means for your family.The states around Illinois are seeing cases soar; Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana -- but in Illinois, Lake County and DuPage County are the stories here. Starting in the western suburbs -- DuPage County cases are up 111 percent...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Famous actors from Illinois

Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Indy woman dies after off-shore plastic surgery

INDIANAPOLIS — Tammy Brewer said her daughter Shacare Terry struggled with weight her whole life. “She’s been having a hard time because she just wasn’t like a normal kid sometimes and always wanted to be better but got picked on because of her size and things like that,” said Brewer. “Being a big girl at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy