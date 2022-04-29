ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Hy-Vee looks to shift corporate staff to retail positions

By Russell Redman 1
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHy-Vee is asking hundreds of corporate employees to move to retail jobs to meet store staffing needs and help the company become a leaner operation amid national concerns over a potential recession. In a full-page advertorial running in local newspapers, West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee said that this week...

BigFin
3d ago

Pay them 11$ an hour as well. Take away their salaries. They’ll figure out really quickly why their turnover is so high 😂

2
K92.3

Iowa Based Grocery Store Plans to “Demote” Hundreds of Employees

News broke on Wednesday that even more changes were coming to an Iowa-based grocery store. Hy-Vee officials announced that more changes would be coming to the retail giant this year. In March, news broke that many Hy-Vee employees were quietly being laid off. Reports said that these occurred in the marketing and information and technology departments.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
