Creve Coeur, MO

Bais Abraham brunch gala honors community leaders

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBais Abraham Congregation, a modern Orthodox Congregation in University City, will honor three longtime synagogue and Jewish community leaders at a brunch gala on Sunday, May 1 at the TSG Day Camp Pavilion at the Jewish Community...

KMOV

The city prepares for the first city social downtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The city shared how they are preparing for the first city social street festival that will be taking place downtown Friday evening. The city social will be a block party with live music, an art display, and street performers. The social will take place on Washington Avenue from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. In addition, the Cardinals and the Blues both have games on the same night which will make for an increased population downtown. News 4 asked the city’s Public Safety Director what they are doing to prepare for the full weekend as thousands of people are expected in the downtown area.
Hutch Post

Auditions for 'Tribute to Veterans' Saturday and Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Flag Theatre will hold auditions for "We Will Remember: A Tribute to Veterans." The script calls for five young people who can be relatable to eighth graders and several adults. Auditions will be today and Sunday, May 1, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The...
