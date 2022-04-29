Bais Abraham brunch gala honors community leaders

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The city shared how they are preparing for the first city social street festival that will be taking place downtown Friday evening. The city social will be a block party with live music, an art display, and street performers. The social will take place on Washington Avenue from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. In addition, the Cardinals and the Blues both have games on the same night which will make for an increased population downtown. News 4 asked the city’s Public Safety Director what they are doing to prepare for the full weekend as thousands of people are expected in the downtown area.

