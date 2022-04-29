ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Emmitt Matthews Jr. announces return to WVU

By Sam Coniglio
WOWK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former WVU forward will finish his college career right where it began -- at the WVU Coliseum. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is coming back to Morgantown. The forward announced his return to WVU men’s basketball in a tweet on Friday after spending the 2021-22 season...

www.wowktv.com

