BMO Capital Boosts Advantage Energy Price Target By 17%

MicroStrategy Inc MSTR shares are trading lower in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company announced its first-quarter financial results. MicroStrategy said first-quarter revenue decreased 2.9% year-over-year to $119.3 million, which came in below the $127.22 million estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported an adjusted net loss of $117.62 million and an adjusted net loss per share of $(10.42), which was worse than the net loss of $(12.94) per share in the prior year’s quarter. GAAP net loss was $130.8 million or $(11.58) per share.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO