Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Wayfair

It’s no secret that the U.S. cannabis market, as broadly reflected by the industry benchmark AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF MSOS, has experienced a precipitous slowdown in growth over the past couple of quarters. Last reporting quarter, in particular, saw many of the industry’s top companies report low single-digit topline sequential revenue growth, while a select few slashed full year 2022 revenue guidance. Furthermore, this was broadly accompanied by a dip in gross margins, as pricing power waned and elevated produce price costs squeezed operators. The lackluster results have played an important role why MSO component companies have experienced profound weakness in 2022. While Q1 2022 numbers are not expected to be particularly enthralling, there is optimism that Q1 2022 may mark a cyclical revenue trough in U.S. cannabis.

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO