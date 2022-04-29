Music mirrors life for the Zak Saltz Band

“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey has died. She was 16.
Posey’s mom, Marcy Posey Gatterman, announced the news on Facebook Monday.
“I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone,” she wrote. “Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.”
Gatterman did not share her daughter’s cause of death. A rep for the Whatcom County Medical Examiner confirmed the office is investigating.
Gatterman had posted photos of Posey attending prom just a few days prior to her death.
Posey was a young star on the TLC reality series, which ran from 2009 to 2013...
