ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Music mirrors life for the Zak Saltz Band

By Eric Brazeal
WATE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Zak Saltz Band brings a soulful country sound to the Living East Tennessee studios as this week’s Music Makers. A short while ago, Zak Saltz found himself is a rough...

www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knoxville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Knoxville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cox
99.5 WKDQ

Discover an Abandoned Amusement Park in Downtown Gatlinburg [SEE PHOTOS]

Angel here and last year our family took our summer vacation to the Smoky Mountains. While I was there I made a pretty eerie and amazing discovery. While we were there I made it a habit to wake up early and hit the hill from our condo, Gatlinburg Chateau. I sat just about the Downtown Gatlinburg strip. I made sure to take in the sights and not hurry because I didn't have the kids with me to keep up with so it was my time. This gave me the opportunity to take photos and really enjoy the beauty of the town.
GATLINBURG, TN
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In Nashville, Tennessee?

There are very few travel destinations that are as lively and fun as Nashville, Tennessee. The place has such a unique atmosphere that you won't find anywhere else. The sheer volume of fun entertainment venues and delicious restaurants make this an unforgettable trip. Even if you are just visiting for the night, you will surely find a great burger joint.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appalachia#Living East Tennessee
WATE

Zoo Knoxville announces death of chimpanzee

Bo the chimpanzee at Zoo Knoxville has died. She went into cardiac failure on Saturday, April 30, 2022 and could not be revived despite efforts by the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine according to the zoo.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Page Six

‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ star Kailia Posey dead at 16

“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey has died. She was 16. Posey’s mom, Marcy Posey Gatterman, announced the news on Facebook Monday. “I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone,” she wrote. “Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.” Gatterman did not share her daughter’s cause of death. A rep for the Whatcom County Medical Examiner confirmed the office is investigating. Gatterman had posted photos of Posey attending prom just a few days prior to her death. Posey was a young star on the TLC reality series, which ran from 2009 to 2013...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy