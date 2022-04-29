Music mirrors life for the Zak Saltz Band

Angel here and last year our family took our summer vacation to the Smoky Mountains. While I was there I made a pretty eerie and amazing discovery. While we were there I made it a habit to wake up early and hit the hill from our condo, Gatlinburg Chateau. I sat just about the Downtown Gatlinburg strip. I made sure to take in the sights and not hurry because I didn't have the kids with me to keep up with so it was my time. This gave me the opportunity to take photos and really enjoy the beauty of the town.

GATLINBURG, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO