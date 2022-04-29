Special Weather Statement issued for Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Espanola Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Jemez Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Santa Fe Metro Area; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Upper Rio Grande Valley AIR QUALITY ALERT The following message is transmitted at the request of the New Mexico Departments of Health and Environment. * WHAT...Southwest transport winds will carry smoke toward the northeast during the remainder of the daytime hours today before winds shift back from the west Wednesday. Lighter wind conditions and nighttime inversions tonight will focus the greatest overnight impacts close to and down-drainage of the large fires. * WHERE...Smoke will continue to significantly impact areas across much of southern Colfax, Los Alamos, Mora, southern Rio Arriba, Sandoval, San Miguel, Santa Fe, and Taos counties during the next 24 hours. This includes but is not limited to the following communities: Espanola, Kewa Pueblo, La Cueva, Las Vegas, Los Alamos, Mora, Ocate, Ohkay Owingeh, Pojoaque, Pueblo of Cochiti, Pueblo of San Felipe, Pueblo of Santa Clara, Pueblo of Santa Ana, Santa Fe, Sapello, Taos, Watrous and White Rock. * WHEN...Remainder of this afternoon through noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Those with conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, interstitial lung disease, lung cancer, and heart disease will be especially vulnerable to impacts from poor air quality, as will adults over age 65, young children, and pregnant women if smoke concentrations become unhealthy. * HEALTH INFORMATION...Remember, your eyes are your best tools to determine if it is safe to be outside. Use the 5-3-1 Method available at https://nmtracking.org/environment/air/FireAndSmoke.html. If visibility is: Under 5 miles, the air quality is unhealthy for young children, adults over age 65, pregnant women, and people with heart and/or lung disease, asthma or other respiratory illness. Outdoor activity should be minimized. Around 3 miles, young children, adults over age 65, pregnant women, and people with heart and/or lung disease, asthma or other respiratory illness should avoid all outdoor activities. Around 1 mile, the air quality is unhealthy for everyone. People should remain indoors and avoid all outdoor activities including running errands. Unless an evacuation has been issued, stay inside your home, indoor workplace, or in a safe shelter. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic affecting New Mexico and with the wildfire season underway, New Mexicans will need to take extra precautions. Smoke from wildfires may cause people to have more severe reactions if they are infected COVID-19. The best way to protect against the potentially harmful effects of wildfire smoke and to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home and create a clean indoor air space. NMDOH offers tips here: https://nmtracking.org/environment/air/IndoorQuality.html and https://cv.nmhealth.org New Mexicans will also need to take steps to keep their homes cool to avoid heat-related illnesses. NMDOH offers tips here: https://nmtracking.org/health/heatstress/Heat.html. For smoke forecast outlooks from the Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program please visit: https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net.

COLFAX COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO