ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

RCSD teacher on leave after controversial lesson on slavery

By WHAM
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s3cuK_0fOQAfJ500

Rochester, N.Y. — A teacher at School of the Arts is on leave while the school and district investigate one of his seventh-grade Social Studies lessons.

Some students say they were sent home with cotton after having to pick out the seeds. Some parents and students say the lesson went too far.

Precious Morris is the mother of a SOTA student. She says her daughter, Ja'Nasia Brown, showed a piece of the cotton, sharing that it was part of a lesson on slavery in her Social Studies class.

"I am angry, I am upset, I am appalled," explained Morris. "I am behooved that my child was forced to pick out of cotton. It is very unacceptable."

At first, Morris couldn’t believe her daughter was forced to do that and took her anger to Facebook. Her post prompted more parents to speak up.

"When I saw another parent post about it and share her story, I believed it then, and asked my son and told him to share a little bit more about what happened as well as any other incidents," said Vialma Ramos-O’Neal, who is also a mother of a SOTA student.

Students say this isn’t the first time the same teacher has taught lessons about slavery that made students uncomfortable.

"I walked in the class, I sat down, he pulled out handcuffs and was like, 'Who is willing to put these on?'," said SOTA seventh-grader Jahmiere O’Neal. "We were all shocked."

"She said she did not want to put on the handcuffs, and he told her if she did not put them on and try them on, that he was going to send her to the counselor or the principal’s office," said Morris.

In a letter to families, the Principal of School of the Arts says the lesson last Tuesday "caused great concern" and that the allegations are being taken seriously.

The letter continues: "Please know that the social emotional well-being of our students is incredibly important to us. School counselors are available for students who may need to discuss this situation. In addition, if you have any information to share related to this, please email us at SOTAinfo@rcsdk12.org."

Some parents are calling on the district to fire the teacher.

"He needs to be terminated. He should not be getting this little break at our expense," said Ramos-O’Neal. "We also hope that his teaching license can be revoked permanently."

In situations like this, a teacher could resign or go before a review board. That board could side with the teacher, or at the other extreme, revoke the teacher's license.

The school and district are interviewing students as part of the investigation.

"In a District of [B]lack and brown students, it is important to be sensitive of the historical framework by which our students are engaging and learning," Board of Education President Cynthia Elliott said in a statement.

This is a developing story. 13WHAM will provide updates as they become available.

Comments / 1

Related
Bossip

K-12 Years A Slave: Parents Say White NY Teacher Made Black Students Sickeningly Pick Cotton And Wear Handcuffs During Slavery Lesson

ATTENTION ALL EDUCATORS—and specifically white educators, and even more specifically white educators who have Black students in their classrooms; ALL OF YOUR SLAVERY-RELATED ACTIVITIES ARE RACIST AND STUPID!!. All of them. No one needs to learn about the transatlantic slave trade through your Make Amistad Great Again in-class activities....
ROCHESTER, NY
Davenport Journal

Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs

Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs. Both public school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them using racial slurs. Per reports, the video reportedly shows the two teachers yelling at a classroom of students and use the N-word at least twice. In the video, one of the educators told the students that she was tired of the excuse that race plays a factor in how police officers respond to people.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Education
City
Rochester, NY
Lawrence Post

School staff failed to protect a young student from bullying, who took her own life after her classmates and teachers complained that she smelled bad and needed to bathe, new report reveals

The school officials didn’t protect a 10-year-old girl from bullies, who killed herself after students and teachers complained that she smelled, new report reveals. The distressed black girl, who was on the autism spectrum, sprayed her clothes with air freshener after being told by other students and even a teacher that she smelled bad, her family said. The report revealed that the student was told by her classmates and teachers that she smelled and needed to bathe, but reportedly found evidence that she was bullied because of her race or autism. It remains unclear whether the bullying she’d suffered was racist.
SOCIETY
Shreveport Magazine

“I said discussing racism is not critical race theory”, High school teacher says her contract will not be renewed because she used a self-awareness worksheet that asked students how racially privileged they are

The english teacher says the local school board recently voted to not renew her contract after parents became upset about a self-awareness worksheet that the educator passed out and assigned to students. The worksheet asked students how racially privileged they are using true or false questions. Students would then count how many times they answered true. This was meant to get students thinking before reading, the teacher said. The high school teacher, who started out as a substitute teacher, reportedly lost her job after being accused of using critical race theory in the classroom.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

School attended by autistic 10-year-old who took her own life allowed bullying to go unchecked, report finds

After a 10-year-old girl took her own life in November, an internal investigation into her school found that it was an environment in which "bullying ... could go underreported, uninvestigated, and unaddressed”.Foxboro Elementary School in Farmington, Utah, became the focus of scrutiny after the death by suicide of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor. Her mother claimed the girl, who was both Black and autistic, had been bullied for her race and autism just before her death. Those claims prompted outrage from the surrounding community, and an internal investigation was launched by the school district. According to CNN, the results of that...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#The Lesson#Rcsd#School Of The Arts#Social Studies
Rolling Stone

‘Really Scary and Sad’: How School Counselors Got Caught in the GOP’s Culture-War Dragnet

Click here to read the full article. To hear Angela Mann tell it, a paralysis has set in among Florida school counselors and psychologists since Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill last month. They wonder if sponsoring their schools’ Gay Straight Alliance means they’ll have to break their students’ confidences. They’re confused about whether they can assess suicide risk if a student comes to them in crisis, or if doing so runs afoul of new requirements to ask parental permission first. They’re afraid they’ll be harassed by activists who accuse them of “government indoctrination.” In some...
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Nearly Half of Teachers Had Students Who Never Showed Up to Class Last Year: Report

Nearly half of public school teachers in the U.S. reported at least one student during the 2020-21 school year who was enrolled but never showed up for class, according to new federal data that provides one of the first glimpses from the national level of the major challenges that sidelined student learning and the types of schools they left behind.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Black male students at East Magnet HS get lesson in teaching

Students are more likely to be interested in careers if someone who looks like them is doing the job. But in the United States, only 2% of teachers are Black men. Black men make up more than 2% of the staff at East Magnet High School. At the high school, Black male students are learning they can move the needle even more.
EDUCATION
Fox News

I was a teacher and I know firsthand progressive policies in the classroom have failed

After teaching in elementary, middle, and high school science classes, and directing the science teachers and curriculum for a 35,000 student district, I’ve concluded that our modern methods of managing student behavior are an abysmal failure. I’ve watched as teachers tried to coddle, affirm, and indulge their way to a great classroom—only to be met with disappointment, disrespect, and violence.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The 74

$3 Billion for Summer Programs to Fight Learning Loss

A version of this essay originally appeared on the FutureEd website. Summer has traditionally been a time when students lose some of the skills they gained during the school year, a phenomenon known as summer slide that is particularly common among children living in poverty. But this year and next, school districts across the country […]
EDUCATION
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
148K+
Post
798M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy