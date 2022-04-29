RCSD teacher on leave after controversial lesson on slavery

Rochester, N.Y. — A teacher at School of the Arts is on leave while the school and district investigate one of his seventh-grade Social Studies lessons.

Some students say they were sent home with cotton after having to pick out the seeds. Some parents and students say the lesson went too far.

Precious Morris is the mother of a SOTA student. She says her daughter, Ja'Nasia Brown, showed a piece of the cotton, sharing that it was part of a lesson on slavery in her Social Studies class.

"I am angry, I am upset, I am appalled," explained Morris. "I am behooved that my child was forced to pick out of cotton. It is very unacceptable."

At first, Morris couldn’t believe her daughter was forced to do that and took her anger to Facebook. Her post prompted more parents to speak up.

"When I saw another parent post about it and share her story, I believed it then, and asked my son and told him to share a little bit more about what happened as well as any other incidents," said Vialma Ramos-O’Neal, who is also a mother of a SOTA student.

Students say this isn’t the first time the same teacher has taught lessons about slavery that made students uncomfortable.

"I walked in the class, I sat down, he pulled out handcuffs and was like, 'Who is willing to put these on?'," said SOTA seventh-grader Jahmiere O’Neal. "We were all shocked."

"She said she did not want to put on the handcuffs, and he told her if she did not put them on and try them on, that he was going to send her to the counselor or the principal’s office," said Morris.

In a letter to families, the Principal of School of the Arts says the lesson last Tuesday "caused great concern" and that the allegations are being taken seriously.

The letter continues: "Please know that the social emotional well-being of our students is incredibly important to us. School counselors are available for students who may need to discuss this situation. In addition, if you have any information to share related to this, please email us at SOTAinfo@rcsdk12.org."

Some parents are calling on the district to fire the teacher.

"He needs to be terminated. He should not be getting this little break at our expense," said Ramos-O’Neal. "We also hope that his teaching license can be revoked permanently."

In situations like this, a teacher could resign or go before a review board. That board could side with the teacher, or at the other extreme, revoke the teacher's license.

The school and district are interviewing students as part of the investigation.

"In a District of [B]lack and brown students, it is important to be sensitive of the historical framework by which our students are engaging and learning," Board of Education President Cynthia Elliott said in a statement.

This is a developing story. 13WHAM will provide updates as they become available.