St. Louis Cardinals have several top prospects poised to make their debuts in the coming years. Who are Cardinals fans likely to see next?. The St. Louis Cardinals have drafted and traded well in recent years to build up their farm system. Several of those prospects are making noise this season in the minor leagues, specifically AAA Memphis. They are making their cases to join the Cardinals sooner rather than later.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO