ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Joke-e-oke: Standup Comedy Karaoke Game Show (in NYC)

thecomedybureau.com
 3 days ago

Joke-e-oke is karaoke with standup comedy material – where the audience gets to be...

thecomedybureau.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Comedy Show#Karaoke#Oke#Celebrity
The Independent

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey claims ex-fiancé Johnny Depp was ‘crazy jealous and paranoid’

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey has reflected on her brief engagement to Johnny Depp.The pair met after Grey’s agent set her up on a blind date with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in 1989 – two years after the release of Dirty Dancing.Describing their first date, she wrote in her memoir Out of the Corner: “We ate, talked, drank Jack Daniel’s, laughed our asses off, took cigarette breaks midcourse. He was so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet…”She said that Depp proposed to her within two weeks of meeting her and they got a pekinese-poodle...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy