Rows of first responders salute fallen FDNY firefighter

By Dylan Abad
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — First responders in New York escorted the body of fallen FDNY firefighter Timothy P Klein through Brooklyn Friday days after he was killed responding to a three-alarm fire in Canarsie.

Klein died after he responded to a three-alarm fire on Avenue N in Brooklyn Sunday, April 24, according to the FDNY said. Five others were injured in the blaze, according to Mayor Eric Adams.

Firefighter dead, others injured in Brooklyn blaze

Klein, 31, had been with the FDNY for more than six years before his death officials said. His was the second line-of-duty death at that firehouse in recent years.

“The tragic loss of firefighter Klein brings sorrow to the City of New York, its eight million residents, and every member of the FDNY family,” Andrew Ansbro, president of the union representing firefighters previously said . “Firefighter Klein is a hero to this city, this country, and his fellow firefighters, and will be eternally remembered for making the ultimate sacrifice so that others may live.

He is survived by his three sisters, his mother, and father, the FDNY Foundation said.

