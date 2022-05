Our case counts are getting too high again with Covid. The numbers in the ICU are rising, and the numbers in non-ICU are rising and our percentage infected rate is going high. People in Vermont are getting careless now. I think it high time to be put back on Covid restrictions. Limit gatherings. Bar cross-state traveling. Shut stuff down, and reopen only when the vaccination rate reaches 90% or above.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO