Philadelphia, PA

James McCann catching for Mets on Friday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Mets catcher James McCann is in the starting lineup for Friday's game...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

numberfire.com

Cardinals' Albert Pujols batting fifth on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pujols will start at first base on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Paul Goldschmidt moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Pujols for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

William Contreras sitting for Braves Monday versus Mets

The Atlanta Braves did not include William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Contreras will take Monday afternoon off while Travis d'Arnaud returns to the lineup behind home plate and bats sixth in the rotation. Contreras is batting just .182 so far this season...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman (hip) held out of St. Louis lineup Monday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman (hip) is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's makeup game against right-hander Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals. Edman exited Sunday's 7-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks with a sore left hip flexor and is considered day-to-day, but he was due for a day off after starting each of the Cardinals' first 21 games. Harrison Bader is covering the leadoff role on Monday, while Brendan Donovan is replacing Edman on second base and batting ninth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Oakland's Stephen Piscotty batting fifth on Sunday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Piscotty will start in right field on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and the Guardians. Billy McKinney returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Piscotty for 7.9 FanDuel points on...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Franchy Cordero batting fifth for Boston on Sunday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Cordero will start at first base on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and the Orioles. Bobby Dalbec returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Cordero for 8.6 FanDuel points...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Monday 5/2/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Alcides Escobar sitting for Nationals on Sunday

Washington Nationals infielder Alcides Escobar is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Escobar will move to the bench on Sunday with Lucius Fox starting at shortstop. Fox will bat ninth versus right-hander Alex Cobb and the Giants. numberFire's models project Fox for 5.8...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols absent from Cardinals lineup Monday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's makeup game against right-hander Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals. Pujols started two of the last three games for the Cardinals, but he's yielding first base duties to Paul Goldschmidt on Monday afternoon. Goldschmidt is hitting second and Harrison Bader is batting leadoff.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Person
Aaron Nola
numberfire.com

David Fletcher batting eighth for Angels on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels infielder David Fletcher is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Fletcher will start at second base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Michael Wacha and the Red Sox. Tyler Wade returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Fletcher for 9.1...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Tom Murphy catching for Mariners on Tuesday

Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Murphy will catch for right-hander Chris Flexen on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Cristian Javier and the Astros. Luis Torrens moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Murphy for 7.5 FanDuel points...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire catching for Chicago on Tuesday

Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. McGuire will catch for right-hander Michael Kopech on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Scott Effross and the Cubs. Luis Robert moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 6.6 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Brewers' Luis Urias batting ninth on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Urias will start at third base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Reds. Jace Peterson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Urias for 9.4 FanDuel points on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Marwin Gonzalez batting seventh for Yankees on Tuesday

New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Gonzalez will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Alek Manoah and Toronto. DJ LeMahieu moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 6.9 Fanduel points...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Lorenzo Cain batting eighth for Brewers on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Cain will start in center field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Reds. Tyrone Taylor moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Cain for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Angels' Anthony Rendon batting fourth on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Anthony Rendon is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Rendon will start at third base on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Michael Wacha and Boston. Jo Adell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rendon for 11.5 FanDuel points...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo sitting Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Trevor Rogers and the Miami Marlins. Perdomo is taking a seat after starting the last two games and four of the last five. Nick Ahmed is returning to the lineup to replace Perdomo on second base and bat third.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Alex Verdugo batting fifth for Boston on Tuesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Verdugo will start in left field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Angels. Jaylin Davis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Verdugo for 11.6 FanDuel...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Kevin Plawecki catching for Boston on Tuesday

Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Plawecki will catch for right-hander Michael Wacha on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Angels. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Plawecki for 8.2...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Nick Gordon sitting for Twins versus Orioles

Minnesota Twins infielder Nick Gordon is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Bruce Zimmerman and the Baltimore Orioles. Gilberto Celestino is replacing Gordon in left field and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Celestino for 8.3 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,000 salary.
BALTIMORE, MD

