BOSTON (AP) — Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been ruled out of Tuesday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals with a bruised right thigh. Smart was hurt Sunday in the loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1. The defensive player of the year, was hit twice in his thigh and briefly left the game after also suffering a right shoulder stinger. But he logged 33 minutes in Game 1, finishing with 10 points with six assists.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO