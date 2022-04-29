Newman Catholic softball rallies late to defeat Auburndale

Wausau Pilot & Review

AUBURNDALE – Wausau Newman Catholic scored four times in the top of the seventh inning to rally past Auburndale 9-7 in a Marawood Conference South Division softball game Thursday at Auburndale High School.

Auburndale led 7-5 after six innings before the Cardinals stormed back to steal the win on the road.

Lily Steinmetz had a single, a double and a home run to lead the way for Newman Catholic (2-2, 2-1 Marawood South). Maria Christophersen and Steinmetz each drove in two runs for the Cardinals.

Mya Krings, Ashlyn Grimm, Kimmie Lundgren and Maggie Baltus all had two hits for Auburndale (1-5, 0-4 Marawood South).

Auburndale hosts Wisconsin Rapids Assumption on Friday at 4:45 p.m.

Cardinals 9, Eagles 7

Newman Catholic 211 100 4 – 9 16 1

Auburndale 230 011 0 – 7 12 1

WP:

Ashley Jankowski. LP: Ashlyn Grimm.

SO: Jankowski 2; Grimm 0. BB: Jankowski 1; Grimm 2.

Top hitters: NC, Lily Shields 2×4; Lily Steinmetz 3×4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI; Ava Sakanen 2×4, 2 runs; Maria Christophersen 2×4, 2 RBI; Anna Brown 2×4, 2 runs; Annika Svennes 2×4, 2B; Kaitlin Kalafice 2B; Jankowski 2B. A, Mya Krings 2×4, 2B; Ashlyn Grimm 2×4; Kimmie Lundgren 2×4, 2 RBI; Samantha Stanton 2B, 2 RBI; Maggie Baltus 2×4, 2 runs.

Records: Newman Catholic 2-2, 2-1 Marawood Conference South Division; Auburndale 1-5, 0-4 Marawood Conference South Division.