ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburndale, WI

Newman Catholic softball rallies late to defeat Auburndale

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqaAQ_0fOQ8dVA00

Wausau Pilot & Review

AUBURNDALE – Wausau Newman Catholic scored four times in the top of the seventh inning to rally past Auburndale 9-7 in a Marawood Conference South Division softball game Thursday at Auburndale High School.

Auburndale led 7-5 after six innings before the Cardinals stormed back to steal the win on the road.

Lily Steinmetz had a single, a double and a home run to lead the way for Newman Catholic (2-2, 2-1 Marawood South). Maria Christophersen and Steinmetz each drove in two runs for the Cardinals.

Mya Krings, Ashlyn Grimm, Kimmie Lundgren and Maggie Baltus all had two hits for Auburndale (1-5, 0-4 Marawood South).

Auburndale hosts Wisconsin Rapids Assumption on Friday at 4:45 p.m.

Cardinals 9, Eagles 7

Newman Catholic 211 100 4 – 9 16 1

Auburndale 230 011 0 – 7 12 1

WP:

Ashley Jankowski. LP: Ashlyn Grimm.

SO: Jankowski 2; Grimm 0. BB: Jankowski 1; Grimm 2.

Top hitters: NC, Lily Shields 2×4; Lily Steinmetz 3×4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI; Ava Sakanen 2×4, 2 runs; Maria Christophersen 2×4, 2 RBI; Anna Brown 2×4, 2 runs; Annika Svennes 2×4, 2B; Kaitlin Kalafice 2B; Jankowski 2B. A, Mya Krings 2×4, 2B; Ashlyn Grimm 2×4; Kimmie Lundgren 2×4, 2 RBI; Samantha Stanton 2B, 2 RBI; Maggie Baltus 2×4, 2 runs.

Records: Newman Catholic 2-2, 2-1 Marawood Conference South Division; Auburndale 1-5, 0-4 Marawood Conference South Division.

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Elmwood's Brooklyn Thrash to sign with Canisius

BLOOMDALE, Ohio — Brooklyn Thrash, the reigning All-Blade Player of the Year in girls basketball, will sign with Canisius on Thursday. A 6-foot wing, Thrash averaged 22.6 points per game en route to earning first-team All-Ohio honors in Division I. She also was a finalist for Ohio Ms. Basketball.
BLOOMDALE, OH
News 4 Buffalo

Bad weather, game cancellations won’t dull Lancers spirits

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The weather hasn’t been kind to spring sports this season, and especially not those with grass fields. Combining the wet weather with a cancelled spring break trip down to Florida, the St. Mary’s softball team has only been able to play four games so far this season. Even though they’ve won […]
BUFFALO, NY
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy