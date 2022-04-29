ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Sayville, NY

Neighbors call plan to build a Starbucks in West Sayville a bad brew for the area

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
A new Starbucks is one step closer to becoming a reality in West Sayville after the Town of Islip gave the project the greenlight Wednesday night.

Town officials voted 4-1 to approve a developer's plan to build the coffee shop in an old bank. The Starbucks is slated to be built at the corner of Montauk Highway and Atlantic Avenue.

Community members say the coffee chain will bring way too many cars to the intersection because the building will have a drive-thru window.

It's estimated that as many as 600 cars a day could come to the property. Residents say Montauk Highway at that the intersection is too busy to begin with and that this will only make traffic in the neighborhood worse.

Neighbors say there are frequent accidents at the corner where the Starbucks would be built. They also say there is no turning lane, meaning the Starbucks could create a safety hazard.

"The amount of businesses and marinas and restaurants that are on the street -the neighborhood just can't handle the volume safely," says resident George Vadyak.

The Sayville Chamber of Commerce has been vocal against the drive-thru and says it's looking into appealing the town's decision.

