LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Antonio Franklin Jr. was 21-years-old when he was shot and killed at Duncan Park in Lexington in 2014. After his death, his mother, Anita Franklin, began her fight against gun violence. She brought community members and leaders to the park where her son was killed for what she called a “Peace Walk.” For the past eight years, Peace Walks have been held in the East End neighborhood of Lexington to honor victims of gun violence.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO