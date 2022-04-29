Canandaigua Police Arrest Man on Criminal Contempt Charge
A 38-year-old Fulton man was arrested Thursday by Canandaigua Police on criminal contempt charges. David Hartpence...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
A 38-year-old Fulton man was arrested Thursday by Canandaigua Police on criminal contempt charges. David Hartpence...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 0