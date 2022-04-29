ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Jamie Smith and Jordan Clark star with bat as Surrey pile on runs at Bristol

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uTWsa_0fOQ6flg00

Jamie Smith’s maiden double century and a second first-class hundred from Jordan Clark gave early pacesetters Surrey a stranglehold on the LV= Insurance County Championship match with Gloucestershire in Bristol.

Unbeaten on 111 overnight, Smith had moved to 234 not out, from 430 balls with 34 fours, by the time his side were finally bowled out for 603 shortly after tea on day two.

Smith shared a stand of 244 – a record for Surrey’s eighth wicket – with Clark (137) but Gloucestershire responded impressively by posting 86 without loss.

Ben Sanderson blasted a gaping hole in the fragile Essex batting with four quickfire wickets to capitalise on Luke Procter’s marathon century and put Northamptonshire in total command at Chelmsford.

The pace bowler found the edges of a succession of bats – including Sir Alastair Cook’s – to help reduce Essex to 95 for eight at the close in reply to Northamptonshire’s 390.

Northamptonshire were able to add a further 157 runs to their overnight score, with Procter taking exactly six hours to compile his 113.

Keith Barker claimed his second five-wicket haul of the season as Hampshire and Lancashire continued their close-fought encounter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zfx4d_0fOQ6flg00
James Anderson (right) congratulates his team-mate Hasan Ali after he takes the wicket of Hampshire’s Keith Barker (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

The Lancashire-born Barker helped Hampshire secure a nominal six-run first-innings advantage after dismissing the visitors for 240, with Phil Salt and Tom Bailey’s half-centuries keeping their side well in the match, before Hampshire closed on 103 for three.

England Test hopefuls Dawid Malan and Harry Brook contributed superb centuries to a Yorkshire revival against Kent at Headingley.

Having been 227 for four, Kent were all out for 291 as Haris Rauf took a career-best five for 65. Yorkshire then recovered from 23 for three to close on 326 for five after Malan (152) and Brook (131 not out) shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 269.

Struggling Somerset can finally see light at the end of the tunnel after their bowlers put them in control against champions Warwickshire.

Josh Davey, Craig Overton and Lewis Gregory each claimed two wickets, while Jack Brooks, Tom Abell and Jack Leach all weighed in with one apiece as Warwickshire, replying to the home side’s first innings of 458, reached the close on 197 for nine.

Ed Barnard’s unbeaten century led an impressive fightback by Worcestershire after Nottinghamshire had threatened to wrap up victory inside two days at Trent Bridge.

After Stuart Broad had delivered a timely reminder of his batting prowess with an unbeaten 47 off just 27 balls to more than double Nottinghamshire’s overnight lead, the England pace bowler (two for 49) helped reduce Worcestershire to 32 for four in their second innings, still 75 behind.

But, despite facing some hostile bowling as Broad sought to build his case for a Test recall this summer, the Pears battled through to the close for the loss of only one more wicket at 225 for five – a lead of 118 – with Barnard on 101.

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his third century in as many matches to give Sussex control against Durham at Hove.

It has been a difficult start to the season for Sussex but India Test batter Pujara scored a sublime hundred on his delayed Hove debut.

He was 128 not out having guided Sussex to 362 for five, a lead of 139 runs, when bad light brought play to an end with 13 overs still remaining.

Middlesex are closing in on victory over Leicestershire after managing 370 in their first innings at Lord’s.

Mark Stoneman scored 108 while a century stand from John Simpson and Luke Hollman took Middlesex away from the visitors, who had been bowled out for only 149 on day one.

Shaheen Shah Afridi then took two wickets as Leicestershire were reduced to 37 for three at stumps, still needing 184 to make the hosts bat again.

David Lloyd led from the front as Glamorgan fought back against Derbyshire at Derby.

After Michael Hogan and Michael Neser each took four wickets to bowl Derbyshire out for 368, the Glamorgan captain scored 84 from 104 balls, sharing an opening stand of 103 with Andrew Salter.

Marnus Labuschagne made an unbeaten 53 and Sam Northeast 49 as Glamorgan closed on 240 for four.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Overton
Person
Ed Barnard
Person
Josh Davey
Person
Cheteshwar Pujara
Person
Keith Barker
Person
Haris Rauf
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
Ben Sanderson
Person
Harry Brook
Person
Jordan Clark
Person
Lewis Gregory
newschain

Irish Guineas bid not ruled out for Prosperous Voyage

The Irish 1,000 Guineas has emerged as a possibility for Ralph Beckett’s Prosperous Voyage following her fine effort in the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday. The Zoffany filly was sent off at 33-1 for the first fillies’ Classic of the summer, but outran her odds in going down by just a neck to brave winner Cachet.
ANIMALS
newschain

Kane Williamson to captain New Zealand in Test series against England

Kane Williamson will return to captain New Zealand for next month’s Test series against England after the Black Caps named a quartet of uncapped players in a 20-strong touring squad. Williamson has not featured for the Kiwis since November because of a persistent elbow injury and missed the drawn...
WORLD
newschain

Charlton announce the departure of manager Johnnie Jackson

Charlton have announced the departure of manager Johnnie Jackson after seven months in charge. Jackson took over as caretaker manager in October 2021 following the sacking of Nigel Adkins, with the side sat in the League One relegation zone with two wins from 13 games. The former Addicks midfielder was...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat#Lv#Essex#England Test
newschain

Boss John McGlynn leaves Raith amid Falkirk speculation

John McGlynn has left his post as Raith Rovers manager amid speculation he is set to take over at Falkirk. The cinch Championship club released a statement on Tuesday afternoon confirming that the 60-year-old will not be renewing his contract at Stark’s Park. McGlynn, who had a six-year spell...
SPORTS
newschain

French Guineas on the agenda for Cachet

Newmarket heroine Cachet is “more likely than not” to bid for a Guineas double in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches at ParisLongchamp on Sunday week. Winner of the Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket last month, the daughter of Aclaim returned to the Rowley Mile to provide trainer George Boughey and owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing with a famous Classic success in Sunday’s Qipco 1000 Guineas.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
newschain

Tory MP facing bankruptcy proceedings given time to raise money

A judge has given a Conservative MP facing bankruptcy proceedings time to raise money. Judge Sally Barber on Tuesday approved a plan for Adam Afriyie, who represents Windsor, to sell a property. The judge considered Mr Afriyie’s case at an online hearing in the specialist Insolvency and Companies Court.
ECONOMY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy