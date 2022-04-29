Man found guilty of murdering woman in Pender Co.

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County man was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury Thursday. Daniel Lewis Willoughby Sr., 68, of Rocky Point, was sentenced to 200-252 months in prison for the shooting death of 40-year-old Carlene...
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Ayden police have identified and are looking for a suspect in the Easter murder of a man. Investigators have identified Stephon Averill Rogers, 29, of Greenville as the suspect in the death of Anthony Marcell Sutton, 44, of Ayden. Sutton was found dead in his vehicle of a gunshot wound. Warrants […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two have been arrested, including a juvenile, in a drive-by shooting that left a man dead and injured a teenager. Officials with Winston-Salem police say that officers responded to the 1000 block of Leona Street about a shooting just after 6 p.m. They say that Miguel Angel Fuentes Nava, 27, and […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Two people have been arrested after a targeted drive-by shooting in North Carolina in which a man was killed and a 14-year-old boy was wounded as he walked down the street, police said. Officers with the Winston-Salem police responded on Tuesday to a reported shooting and were told that Miguel Angel […]
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County man was arrested and is facing several drug-related charges after an investigation by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit. Kendrick Lamar Anderson, 31, of Greenville, was arrested on the following charges: Trafficking Opium or Heroin 14 Grams or More But Less Than 28 Grams (2 Counts) […]
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A body found Friday in a Dillon County creek was identified as a missing 26-year-old, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Christopher Jackson, 26, was reported missing after he was last seen Saturday, according to officials. Officials announced Friday morning that his car had been found. The body was […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 17-year-old high school athlete and homecoming king fatally shot over the weekend. The private viewing for Quay Dickins will be held on April 29 in Florence. The viewing is by family invite-only. A Celebration of Life will be...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford College student has drowned in Montgomery County. At 3:56 p.m., a 911 caller reported that someone had jumped into the lake at Tuckertown Reservoir, off Tuckertown Dam Road, and did not return to the surface, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened at a point where […]
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police released information Thursday morning on three separate cases where a teen was arrested and charged with attempted murder in each of them. On Tuesday, police said a 16-year-old was arrested for his role in the shooting of Aldaquan Veal on March 15. The teen was charged with attempted murder […]
Winston-Salem native Chris Paul, who currently is in a postseason run with the Phoenix Suns, saw the four men convicted in the slaying of his grandfather have their innocence claims be denied on Thursday.
Raleigh, N.C. — On Thursday, for the first time in local history, a Wake County jury convicted a man of murder – without having a victim's body to prove there was a crime. Brian Sluss was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found he was guilty of murdering his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend, Monica Moynan.
Kryst was not only a former Miss USA, but also an entrepreneur, a correspondent with ExtraTV and a civil litigation attorney. She died by suicide in January. Watauga Co. remembers two deputies killed in line of duty one year ago. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 deputy...
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
Comments / 1