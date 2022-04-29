2 confirmed wounded after shots fired call at funeral home: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were checked into separate hospitals with gunshot wounds shortly after police responded to shots fired Friday at a funeral home on the city's northeast side, police say.

The victims are believed to include a man and a woman, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Both people arrived at local hospitals after police responded about 2 p.m. to the 5200 block of East 38th Street for a call of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they did not find anyone wounded but located many shell casings in the area. Shortly afterward, a man and a woman who had been shot arrived to the hospitals, police said.

Police have not disclosed the extent of their injuries.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story.