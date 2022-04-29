ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 confirmed wounded after shots fired call at funeral home: IMPD

By Lucas Gonzalez
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were checked into separate hospitals with gunshot wounds shortly after police responded to shots fired Friday at a funeral home on the city's northeast side, police say.

The victims are believed to include a man and a woman, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Both people arrived at local hospitals after police responded about 2 p.m. to the 5200 block of East 38th Street for a call of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they did not find anyone wounded but located many shell casings in the area. Shortly afterward, a man and a woman who had been shot arrived to the hospitals, police said.

Police have not disclosed the extent of their injuries.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story.

FOX59

Argument in parking lot leads to deadly shooting

UPDATE: The victim was pronounced dead on Friday by medical staff at the hospital. The following story has been updated. INDIANAPOLIS — An argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex ends in gunfire, resulting in one person’s death as police search for two suspects. Officers were called out around 6:15 p.m. on a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 shot following funeral services on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot outside of a funeral home following the conclusion of services. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. in the Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home parking lot located on E. 38th Street near Emerson Avenue. Police said officers were […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Britney Spears
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWO News

Two People Dead Following Standoff Overnight In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are dead following a two plus hour standoff police faced late Wednesday evening. At approximately 11:33 P.M., Fort Wayne Police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Cheviot Drive. Upon arrival, they observed someone through the window with a weapon. Following an attempt that lasted over two hours to get the subject to exit the building, the Fort Wayne Police Crisis Response Team (CRT), Emergency Services Team (EST), and Aerial Support Unit (ASU) made entry and located two deceased subjects inside.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Man injured in Lafayette shooting arrested on murder charges

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man who was among those injured in a weekend shooting in Lafayette has been arrested in connection with the incident. Lafayette police said 21-year-old Kevon McCaster was taken into custody on two counts of murder and a count of aggravated battery upon his release from the hospital. He’s being held without […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

IMPD braces for east side violence retaliation

INDIANAPOLIS — With at least four murders and seven non-fatal shootings on the record this past weekend, IMPD fears more retaliation could be in store for the east side of the city in the days to come. A 17-year-old was wounded in an alley off the 1100 block of North Hamilton Avenue as 37 shell […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman to serve 45 years for murder of Indy business owner

INDIANAPOLIS — A 26-year-old woman will serve nearly half a century behind bars after pleading guilty to shooting and killing an Indianapolis business owner in 2020. Kayla Blankenship pleaded guilty to the murder of Paul Edmonds prior to her trial that had been scheduled to start on Monday. As part of the plea agreement, Blankenship […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
