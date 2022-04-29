Officials investigate Friday morning fire in Mystic

Mystic — Police and fire officials are investigating a Friday morning fire that left a woman and two children displaced.

Mystic Fire Department Chief Anthony Manfredi Jr. said firefighters responded about 11:26 a.m. after an emergency call from the woman, who had pulled into her driveway at 318 Old Evarts Lane to find smoke coming from the house.

Manfredi said there were no injuries to firefighters or residents.

The one-alarm fire appears to have started in the kitchen and extended into the living room, he said. It took about 20 minutes to put down the flames with one fire hose before firefighters began overhaul to ensure no hidden fire or smoldering areas remained.

Groton Town police officers secured the property and blocked access to the road from Capstan Avenue, according to a news release from Groton Town Police Department. The street had reopened by early afternoon.

Manfredi, who also serves as the fire marshal, said the fire "is not suspicious at this time" but is still under investigation by the fire department. The police department's fire investigators and criminal investigation division also are involved, according to police.

Also responding were Old Mystic Fire Department, Submarine Base Fire Department, Noank Fire Department, Ledyard Fire Department and Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department. Representatives from Mystic River Ambulance, Mohegan Tribal Medic and Lawrence + Memorial Medic assisted, along with Groton building officials and Eversource Energy.

The contemporary-style house is owned by Donald and Linda Dyer of Florida, according to assessor's records.

Police asked anyone with information to call the department at (860) 441-6712.