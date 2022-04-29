ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha woman accused of molesting young drill team members

News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman accused of sexually assaulting much younger members of her dance team has pleaded no contest to four felony counts in a deal with prosecutors. Court records show that...

plattevalley.newschannelnebraska.com

News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man arrested for domestic assault, gets $250K bond

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man has been arrested following a domestic assault report from last week. On Thursday, 61-year-old Bradley Jones allegedly assaulted his girlfriend verbally and physically. According to a court affidavit, authorities received a call Thursday night stating that Jones allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and broke her...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One person sentenced, two convicted in Stanton County District Court

STANTON, Neb. -- A prison sentence and two guilty verdicts were given in Stanton County District Court on Monday. 40-year-old Robynn Hebda of Omaha was sentenced to 9-12 years in prison following her conviction for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Hebda was originally arrested last October by the...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man arrested for allegedly stealing semi-trailer

Hamburg, Iowa. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is arrested for allegedly stealing a semi-trailer. Fremont County deputies believe 39-year-old Joshua Osborne was driving a semi-tractor near Main and Willis in Hamburg, Iowa when he got stuck in the mud. According to their report, that’s when they believe Osborne broke into...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City man got out 911 call under gunpoint

NEBRASKA CITY – Although he couldn’t talk under threat of gunpoint, a Nebraska City man was able to get a 911 call out Sunday morning while a masked man was demanding his wallet. 31-year-old Clayton Rakes said he woke to noises outside. He had pressed 911 on his...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man charged in shooting deaths of two Kansas teenagers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been charged in the shooting death of two teenagers in Kansas City, Kansas, authorities said. Patrick Howard, 24, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Samuel Guess and Antonio Johnson, who were both 14.
KANSAS CITY, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Maine man sentenced for hitting Missouri trooper with car

LEBANON, Mo. (AP) — A man from Maine who admitted that he intentionally hit a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper with his car has been sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison. Galen Sailer, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, was sentenced Monday in Laclede County Court. He...
LEBANON, MO
News Channel Nebraska

K9 Roby helps apprehend suspect in Hamburg

HAMBURG -- Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Omaha man Friday for suspicion of burglarizing a freight truck and stealing another. The sheriff’s office says 39-year-old Joshua Osborne had fled the scene of the burglary and was hiding near an abandoned residence in Hamburg. The K9 Roby was...
OMAHA, NE

Community Policy