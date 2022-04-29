ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Effort to recall Inslee over pandemic orders rejected by WA Supreme Court

By Justin McWhirter, Sam Campbell
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington Supreme Court has unanimously rejected an effort to recall Gov. Jay Inslee over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a ruling issued Thursday, the justices upheld a lower court decision that the charges made against Inslee do not provide factually or legally sufficient grounds to support a recall campaign.

‘There’s blood everywhere:’ Woman recalls traumatic night after man destroyed her home

A citizen group called Washingtonians to Recall Inslee alleged the governor’s orders limiting activities and gatherings during the pandemic interfered with their rights to assemble, work freely, participate in religious activities and make their own personal medical decisions.

Comments / 81

Me Myself
3d ago

The corruption goes deep . In 2015 inslee flew a Chinese communist flag above the American flag....that says it all. I will cheer when he's maggots food

Reply(2)
32
Guest
3d ago

Inslee and his paid off judges and politicians won’t recall this 💩! Because they all have their hands in his pockets!!

Reply(1)
46
Laura Kaia
3d ago

Washington citizens need to be diligent about election integrity. Democrats keep getting elected by rigging the election as they did in the 2020 election. For more information Google Liz Harrington true the vote.

Reply(6)
11
