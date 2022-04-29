Effort to recall Inslee over pandemic orders rejected by WA Supreme Court
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington Supreme Court has unanimously rejected an effort to recall Gov. Jay Inslee over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a ruling issued Thursday, the justices upheld a lower court decision that the charges made against Inslee do not provide factually or legally sufficient grounds to support a recall campaign.
A citizen group called Washingtonians to Recall Inslee alleged the governor's orders limiting activities and gatherings during the pandemic interfered with their rights to assemble, work freely, participate in religious activities and make their own personal medical decisions.
