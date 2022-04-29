ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Christina’s Husband Just Accused Ant of Causing Their Son ‘Unnecessary Trauma’ by Filing For Full Custody

By Lea Veloso
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iusCu_0fOQ59uQ00

Click here to read the full article.

Taking it to Instagram. Christina Haack’s husband Josh Hall responded to Ant Anstead’s custody battle. The Flip or Flop star’s husband affirms that Christina is a loving and caring parent.

“ Christina is a very driven and incredible woman who has an ability to brush anything off and keep herself composed while being a positive influence in these kids lives while achieving success in anything she does,” Josh wrote in an Instagram caption with a picture with his family on April 29, 2022. “I admire her greatly for that…especially watching my own mother do the same for my siblings and I growing up, I can appreciate it.

Ant, Christine’s ex-husband, filed for emergency sole custody against Christina on April 27, 2022 alleging a lack of care of their son. He claimed in legal documents that Christina spent less than 10 days per month with their son, Hudson, over the past 20 months. The Superior Court of Orange County denied Ant’sthe request of emergency custody due to a lack of evidence and that Ant did not give Christina sufficient amount of time for a warning.

Ant and Christina were together from 2018 to 2020. The couple got married in 2019, but separated  in 2020. The divorce was finalized in 2021 around the time Christina started dating Josh. It’s not clear when the two married, but it is suspected in late 2021.

Josh clarified his stance in Christina’s children’s lives in his Instagram post. “I am not these kids biological father, they have those. What I will be is the best example of a quality human being, always show them how to treat their mother with respect and support them in any way I can during their development,” Josh started off the Instagram caption with. “Coming from a split home myself, I know it’s not easy on youngsters, but in todays world sadly, it’s pretty common. So Christina and I will always remain unfazed by any outside noise and save the kids from any unnecessary trauma.”

He concluded the caption: “I will always protect her, keep her safe and no one will hurt her with me in the picture. She doesn’t bother anyone, she deserves the same in return. I will ensure that’s the case.”

Flip or Flop is available to stream on Discovery Plus . Here’s how to watch it for free.



Watch ‘Flip or Flop’ $0+


Buy Now

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0fOQ59uQ00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 49

Deann Donato
4d ago

Unnecessary trauma is what her two older kids have had to endure with mom parading them from husband to husband to husband. I commend Ant for doing what he feels he has to do to protect his son.

Reply(9)
100
Josie Berlin
3d ago

Her 10 minute 3rd husband needs to keep his pie hole closed. She gets him what a total of 9 days with the child a month, smh! She changes men and collects kids like a homeless person walks the streets!

Reply
45
Jacqueline Mignone
3d ago

she appears to be a diva..... the child suffers, period. 3 husbands that speaks for itself. . . child would probably be better off with the husband. Christine, appears to want alot of attention. to bad the courts don't see that. I feel for the child in this drama.

Reply(3)
16
Related
StyleCaster

Was Christine Fired? Here’s What Happened to Her After the Explosive ‘Selling Sunset’ Finale

Click here to read the full article. Warning: Selling Sunset season 5 spoilers. If you’ve seen the Selling Sunset season 5 finale, you may have one question on your mind: Was Christine Quinn fired from The Oppenheim Group? As viewers know, Christine is one of several cast members on Selling Sunset, Netflix’s reality TV show about a group of agents at The Oppneheim Group, a luxury real estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles. Before her career in real estate, Christine was a model and actress. She studied at the Julliard School of performing arts, according to TV Overmind, and has modeled for...
TV SERIES
StyleCaster

Justin Timberlake Was Just Caught Yelling Over Britney’s Pregnancy & His Reaction Has Fans Concerned

Click here to read the full article. A weird encounter. Justin Timberlake reacted to Britney Spears’ pregnancy announcement and the internet is reeling over his response. Timberlake and his friend were caught by paparazzi, who interrogated the “Mirrors” singer about what he thought about the pregnancy.  Timberlake yelled back, “Stop. Go Away!” He gestured to the paparazzi to leave with his hands and stomped his feet while approaching the entrance. “[He] got me stomping,” Timberlake said from afar.  Notably, Timberlake and Spears were together from 1998 to 2002 when they both were rising to fame. Timberlake made a supportive comment directed at...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Johnny Depp’s Ex Vanessa Paradis Finds His Amber Heard Case ‘Distressing’—Here’s If She’s on His Side

Click here to read the full article. As his trial with ex-wife Amber Heard continues to unfold, many are curious to know if Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis are still on good terms. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor famously dated the French model and singer for 14 years and share two children together, sparking questions about where they stand today. Depp and Paradis met for the first time in 1994, when the What’s Eating Gilbert Grape actor was dating Kate Moss. Their first meeting was brief, and it wasn’t until 1998 that the pair would reunite. At the time, Depp ran into Paradis while...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ant Anstead
CBS News

"90 Day Fiancé" star Anny Francisco announces death of 7-month-old baby

Anny Francisco, who appeared on the the hit reality show "90 Day Fiancé" with her husband, Robert Springs, has announced their 7-month-old baby has died. "Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died, I am devastated and my family... life is so hard and difficult," Francisco wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter... his heart couldn't take it... my heart is broken it's a big pain...so difficult."
CELEBRITIES
People

Christina Hall Claims Ant Anstead Uses Son Hudson, 2, to 'Promote His Business on Social Media'

Christina Hall is calling out Ant Anstead for discrepancies in his custody filing on Thursday. In a response filing from Hall, 38, and her legal team, obtained by PEOPLE, she alleges that Anstead, 43, uses their 2-year-old son Hudson to "promote his business on social media" despite Anstead requesting in his custody filing that their son not appear in any paid media campaigns.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Amber Heard fights back tears as court is shown video of Johnny Depp ‘assaulting cabinets’

Amber Heard fought back tears as a court was shown video she secretly filmed of Johnny Depp “assaulting cabinets” during an argument.Ms Heard appeared emotional as she watched the footage of Mr Depp smashing up a kitchen at his home in West Hollywood, California, while the former couple were married.As the video was played in the Virginia courtroom, where the couple’s multi-million dollar defamation trial is being contested, Ms Heard closed her eyes and looked down.It was played as Mr Depp was questioned under cross-examination by Ms Heard’s lawyer at the end of the trial’s second week.In the video,...
CELEBRITIES
People

Drew Scott Says He and Wife Linda Phan Were 'So Lost' Trying to Conceive First Baby

For Drew Scott and Linda Phan, starting a family has been a lengthy learning experience. As they prepare to welcome their first baby together, the HGTV host, 43, spoke to PEOPLE about the struggles the couple had trying to conceive a baby since tying the knot in 2018, sharing that there were moments of hopelessness before they were educated on the best ways to move forward.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

48K+
Followers
3K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy