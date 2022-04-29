Christina’s Husband Just Accused Ant of Causing Their Son ‘Unnecessary Trauma’ by Filing For Full Custody

Click here to read the full article.

Taking it to Instagram. Christina Haack’s husband Josh Hall responded to Ant Anstead’s custody battle. The Flip or Flop star’s husband affirms that Christina is a loving and caring parent.

“ Christina is a very driven and incredible woman who has an ability to brush anything off and keep herself composed while being a positive influence in these kids lives while achieving success in anything she does,” Josh wrote in an Instagram caption with a picture with his family on April 29, 2022. “I admire her greatly for that…especially watching my own mother do the same for my siblings and I growing up, I can appreciate it.

Ant, Christine’s ex-husband, filed for emergency sole custody against Christina on April 27, 2022 alleging a lack of care of their son. He claimed in legal documents that Christina spent less than 10 days per month with their son, Hudson, over the past 20 months. The Superior Court of Orange County denied Ant’sthe request of emergency custody due to a lack of evidence and that Ant did not give Christina sufficient amount of time for a warning.

Ant and Christina were together from 2018 to 2020. The couple got married in 2019, but separated in 2020. The divorce was finalized in 2021 around the time Christina started dating Josh. It’s not clear when the two married, but it is suspected in late 2021.

Josh clarified his stance in Christina’s children’s lives in his Instagram post. “I am not these kids biological father, they have those. What I will be is the best example of a quality human being, always show them how to treat their mother with respect and support them in any way I can during their development,” Josh started off the Instagram caption with. “Coming from a split home myself, I know it’s not easy on youngsters, but in todays world sadly, it’s pretty common. So Christina and I will always remain unfazed by any outside noise and save the kids from any unnecessary trauma.”

He concluded the caption: “I will always protect her, keep her safe and no one will hurt her with me in the picture. She doesn’t bother anyone, she deserves the same in return. I will ensure that’s the case.”

