It may be hard to believe, given the massive downturn the markets took on Friday, but there were some positive performers in the CE100™ Index. A couple of firms even managed to log gains for the week, but not enough to help the overall Index break its seemingly unshakeable downturn. Taken as a whole, the CE100™ Index slid by 3.4%, almost pacing the 3.7% decline in the NASDAQ, with all pillars declining.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO