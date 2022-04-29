Things to do in Las Vegas this week

This week, it's all about "Love in Las Vegas." In true Vegas fashion, there's something for everyone to love, both on the Strip and off. Here are a few things to add to your to-do list:

John Legend: "Love in Las Vegas"

Things are heating up inside the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. John Legend's residency, "Love in Las Vegas," is on. The GRAMMY award-winning singer-songwriter opened strong in Las Vegas last weekend. He's back on the piano this weekend to spread the love, and you can feel the groove. Sing along all night to many of Legend's biggest hits from his two decades in the music industry.

Lisa Vanderpump opens Vanderpump à Paris

Vanderpump à Paris is officially open inside Paris Las Vegas. Reserve a table to dine and sip in a moody French atmosphere that is magnifique. Designed by Lisa Vanderpump and long-time design partner, Nick Alain, Vanderpump à Paris instantly transports guests from the Las Vegas Strip to an enchanting old Parisian courtyard. It's the next-best thing to dining in a French bistro overlooking the Eiffel Tower.

Tacos and Tamales Festival

Spice up your weekend at the Tacos and Tamales festival at Desert Breeze Park. Clark County invites the entire Las Vegas community for a truly unique foodie-friendly event! Tantalize your taste buds and spark your imagination with taco and tamale creations ranging from the traditional to the insane, including vegan-friendly options - all from local vendors. There will also be entertainment for the whole family, featuring Lucha Libre Wrestling, local and international musical performances, art area, live painting, and carnival games and activities for the kids.

