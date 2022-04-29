ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson Board of Aldermen releases minutes from 4/22/22 closed session

By Carrie Winchel
BRANSON, Mo. — Details released today (4/29/22) by the mayor of Branson clarify decisions made in a closed session last week regarding recent personnel changes at City Hall.

The former city manager Stanley Dobbins, who was placed on administrative leave on April 19, will receive nine months of salary and reimbursement for a year of COBRA insurance. The settlement agreement was discussed in an April 22 closed session.

Dobbins was scheduled to retire on April 30.

After an open board meeting on April 26 brought a long discussion about how the board handles executive sessions, the board released minutes from the board’s closed session held on April 22, 2022.

“We’re not supposed to be tearing this city apart,” Former Branson Alderman pleads with current board

Not everything is disclosed in the minutes. According to Missouri law, the date, time, place, members present, and a record of votes taken should be included.

A news release from the City of Branson said the Mayor and the board ordered the minutes to be released.

“This board is committed, and I mean committed to open transparency to the public and actions speak louder than words,” said Mayor Larry Milton in a news release.

“Over time you will see this board be more and more transparent. Our City administrator has agreed that when we do take it to a vote in executive session, you don’t need to wait to go ask for a Sunshine request, we are going to publish it so you know. That’s another step of being transparent.”

Also discussed in the April 22 closed session was how much the Interim City Administrator Lisa Westfall will be paid.

The motion was to increase her pay by $8.09 an hour during the time she is serving as acting city administrator. This makes Westfall’s pay equal to that of the last person who served as Branson’s interim city administrator.

