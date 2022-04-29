ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson, MO

Son charged after being accused of fatally stabbing his mother in St. Louis County

 4 days ago
FERGUSON, Mo. — The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged a man accused of stabbing his mother to death after a fight inside a St. Louis County home. Antone Pate, 29, has been charged with Second-Degree Murder, Armed Criminal Action and Resisting/Interfering with Arrest for a Felony, according to...

Lloyd Walton
3d ago

Sad the Way life has changed From Respecting your Parents to murdering Them!! Wow it's a Cold Pathetic World out there! Prayers for the family and friends of the deceased.🙏🏿

St. Louis local news

