Houston, we have a problem. Texas Governor Greg Abbott's latest political stunts are going to cost the state billions in lost revenue. The planned rail and ports expansion – known as the T-MEC Corridor – will not be going through Texas, but instead will be routed through New Mexico on its way to Canada. Mexican officials say they will not "be hostages to someone who wants to use trade as a political tool." This is in response to Abbott's increased scrutiny of border checks at U.S. ports of entry along the Texas – Mexico border.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO