As the Bruins trudged through their power play drought at the end of the regular season, the caveat always was that David Pastrnak wasn’t there. Boston was 0-for-40 from April 2 to April 28, but the hope was that when their sniper returned from an undisclosed injury, the power play would bounce back to average and maybe even good, with all the pieces in place. That logic seemed to hold up when the Bruins scored two power-play goals in the penultimate game of the regular season against Buffalo with Pastrnak back in the lineup.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO