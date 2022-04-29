Ex-Prairie Village officer loses police license after texts found in teen trafficking case

A police officer in Prairie Village who allegedly sent “concerning messages” to a teenager is no longer allowed to be in law enforcement in Kansas, according to records from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (CPOST).

The agency issues licenses allowing police officers to be employed in the state.

Last month, it revoked Jeffrey Henley’s police license .

He was a full-time officer with the Prairie Village Police Department from Dec. 16, 2019, to Oct. 29, 2020.

According to CPOST, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office took a 17-year-old girl into protective custody during a human trafficking investigation.

A search warrant was executed on her phone which found “concerning messages” between Henley and the teen, who was 16 when the messages were sent, the commission said.

CPOST records said Henley attempted to get the girl to send him nude photos and encouraged her “to sneak out and meet with him in defiance of the girl’s mother.”

When the Prairie Village Police Department learned of the criminal investigation, they opened an internal investigation. Henley was terminated after refusing to cooperate with the internal investigation.

“We took swift steps to solve the issue that was brought to our attention,” Capt. Ivan Washington with the Prairie Village Police Department said Friday.

Henley did not participate in an interview with CPOST, and the teen was uncooperative in the investigations led by the sheriff’s office and the police department.

A search of court records in Shawnee County show no criminal cases filed against Henley.

Attempts to reach Henley Friday were unsuccessful.