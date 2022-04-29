APD: Man arrested in connection to two separate Austin shootings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on East Sixth Street and is also a suspect in another shooting that happened on Webberville Road, Austin Police said Friday.

Police said Eric Rollins, 51, was charged in connection to a homicide that happened in the 400 block of East Sixth Street on Thursday. The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. near East Sixth Street and Trinity Street. Austin Police said officers arrived on the scene and found a male victim with “apparent” and “obvious trauma” to his body in the south alley.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Rollins was also a suspect in a separate homicide that happened shortly before the East Sixth shooting. Police said that shooting happened at 12:44 p.m. near East 12th Street and Webberville Road.

Witnesses at the scene told police a female victim was taken to the hospital by a private party and later died at the hospital.

(KXAN Photo/Juan Salinas)

Austin Police said Rollins is a suspect in the Webberville homicide but has not been charged due to an ongoing investigation.

APD said Rollins has been arrested by the department previously, in 2015 and 2016. Those charges were not released.

No other details were released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.