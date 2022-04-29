ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in girls lacrosse through April 28

By Lauren Knego
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the first month of the season draws to a close,...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Little League Baseball Player Dies At 10 During Game

A tragedy occurred on Friday when a 10-year-old boy from Long Island died during a Little League baseball game. Lazar LaPenna collapsed on the field while running to first base at Point Lookout Park in Lido Beach. His father, Gregg LaPenna, who coaches the team, told ABC Eyewitness News’ Kristin...
BASEBALL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
195K+
Followers
106K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy