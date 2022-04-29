Lake Stevens Police introduce body cams in May

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - The Lake Stevens Police Department (LSPD) will start implementing a body-worn camera program in May 2022. According to LSPD, the program, which will be phased in over the next several months, is intended to increase transparency in policing services. All uniformed...
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) arrested two kidnapping suspects early Thursday morning following a pursuit through the southern part of the city. Around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday night, officers got a report of a kidnapping in the 3200 block of S 38th Street. They were able to contact the uninjured female victim and develop probable cause to arrest two men, a 22-year-old and a 30-year-old, for first-degree kidnapping.
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A toddler is safe after a woman was taken into custody in connection with a kidnapping Saturday, according to Des Moines police. At 1:30 p.m., officers were called for a report of a missing 2-year-old female. While officers were searching for the child, several people...
BREMERTION, Wash. — Bremerton police are looking for two people who stole packages off porches last week. On the night of April 16, a man and a woman in a U-Haul van with Arizona plates were seen in the East Park area stealing packages. The first suspect is a...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — We’ve all been the victim of a spam phone call at one point or another, but in an elaborate plot that’s growing increasingly common, some scammers actually threaten the livelihood of their victims or people close to them. That’s why Sgt. Chris Littrell of...
TACOMA, Wash. — Authorities in Tacoma have arrested a suspect for murder Wednesday in connection to the January murder of a man found in a tarp. South Sound 911 were called Jan. 6 for reports of a body wrapped in a tarp in the 200 block of East 23rd Street. Tacoma Fire Department personnel found a man in the tarp and notified police.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
CHELAN, Wash. – A mother and her son were both found dead in a Chelan home last Friday. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects. Just after 2 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two gunshot victims in a residence on Apple Acres Road in Chelan. It was a family member who made the report after arriving at the home.
The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges Wednesday against Michael Smith, the off-duty Auburn police officer who was arrested for a crash that killed a pedestrian in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood last Saturday. Smith was charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and hit and run-attended vehicle for the...
An Oregon mother has allegedly confessed to killing her 3-year-old daughter — the subject of a custody battle that's dragged on for more than a year and a half. Police in Albany, Ore., released a statement about the April 23 arrest of Rebekah Gasperino. The 32-year-old mother was pulled...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was found dead in her home in Okanogan County yesterday night after the Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute, according to a press release from the Okanagan County Sheriff’s Office. 46 year-old Siri Zosel had reportedly been dead for two days...
