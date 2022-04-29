ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Stevens, WA

Lake Stevens Police introduce body cams in May

By FOX 13 News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE STEVENS, Wash. - The Lake Stevens Police Department (LSPD) will start implementing a body-worn camera program in May 2022. According to LSPD, the program, which will be phased in over the next several months, is intended to increase transparency in policing services. All uniformed...

