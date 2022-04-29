Fatal overdose? Fresno police investigate body dropped off at hospital. What they know

Fresno police are investigating a suspicious death likely caused by narcotics after a driver left a body at Community Regional Medical Center on Friday morning.

Police spokesman Felipe Uribe said the incident was reported around 10 a.m. to police by hospital officials. The driver told the officials that he found his friend unresponsive and brought him there, then drove off.

Police initially only had the license number of the vehicle to go on, and responded to the registered address.

However, Lt. Bill Dooley later said investigators suspected the cause of death was a “drug overdose,” and that “everyone is being cooperative with us.”

Officers still were still not sure where the death occurred, Dooley said.