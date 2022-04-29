ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fatal overdose? Fresno police investigate body dropped off at hospital. What they know

By Jim Guy
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

Fresno police are investigating a suspicious death likely caused by narcotics after a driver left a body at Community Regional Medical Center on Friday morning.

Police spokesman Felipe Uribe said the incident was reported around 10 a.m. to police by hospital officials. The driver told the officials that he found his friend unresponsive and brought him there, then drove off.

Police initially only had the license number of the vehicle to go on, and responded to the registered address.

However, Lt. Bill Dooley later said investigators suspected the cause of death was a “drug overdose,” and that “everyone is being cooperative with us.”

Officers still were still not sure where the death occurred, Dooley said.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Dooley
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest made in killing of teen in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police have made an arrest in the killing of a teenager in Visalia early Saturday morning. The victim has been identified as Michael Montoya, 19, by police. The shooting occurred near Sowell Street and Howard Avenue on Saturday morning. Officers received a report of gunshots in the area just after midnight. […]
VISALIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno Police#Hospital
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Motorious

35 Luxury Cars Stashed On Pot Farm Found In $2.3 Million Car Theft Bust

Following a long investigation, the CHP found quite the haul of stolen luxury cars recently. A Facebook post on the California Highway Patrol page indicated that they Southern Division Special Service Vehicle Theft Unit recovered 35 stolen luxury vehicles last Thursday. The haul added up to around $2.3 million, and was a result of a two month long investigation by the special unit. These are a small fraction of the 168,323 (not updated for post-2020, so probably a ton more) stolen cars each and every year in the state, but maybe criminals will see it as a warning, probably not.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTLA

Barstow couple accused of abusing, killing their 1-year-old son

The parents of a 1-year-old boy who died from injuries that police say are clear signs of abuse have been arrested. Ricardo Mendez, 27, and Antanita Miller, 24, were arrested Monday after the body of their 1-year-old son was brought to a Pomona hospital with injuries that were “consistent with ongoing abuse.” Police say the […]
BARSTOW, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
793
Followers
146
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy