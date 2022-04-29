COMMIT: Transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. chooses Illinois

WCIA — Forward Terrence Shannon Jr., one of the top players in the transfer portal, announced he is signing with Illinois basketball on Friday.

The former Texas Tech starter averaged 10.4 points per game last season with the Red Raiders, making 20 starts and 26 games. He scored almost 1,000 point in three seasons in Lubbock and was named Big 12 All-Tournament team in 2022.

The Chicago native comes back to his home state, and teams up with Brad Underwood who originally offered Shannon while he was still in high school.

The Illini still have three open scholarship spots for the 22-23 season.

