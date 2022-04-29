ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

What you missed this week in notable Grand Island crimes and court cases

Grand Island Independent
 4 days ago

This week's local crime and court...

theindependent.com

Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Grand Island, NE
KX News

Murder charges filed in death of South Dakota woman

CANTON, S.D. (AP) — A man who has been in custody since a 20-year-old mother was found dead last month in Lincoln County, SD has now been charged with murder and manslaughter. Sheriff’s officials say Randi Gerlach was found dead at a residence south of Sioux Falls on March 1 and that the death appeared […]
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man facing attempted murder charge in Monday’s shooting

Bryant Elementary teacher Michelle Fouts received a $25,000 Milken Education award. Fouts teaches second grade at Bryant. How much area have the two largest wildfires this month burned in Nebraska?. GISH hosts scholarship breakfast. Updated: 5 hours ago. It was a special day for some Grand Island Senior High students,...
KSNB Local4

Dog stolen over a decade ago reunited with its owner

The Food and Drug Administration said phasing out the mint-flavored cigarettes would save hundreds of thousands of lives by helping adult smokers quit. Former U.S. Marine Willy Cancel, 22, was killed on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to his mother. Grand Island Fire holds recruiting event. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KSNB Local4

Grand Island woman arrested after police locate defaced gun

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman has been arrested for a weapon’s offense after police located an illegal gun in her possession. Grand Island Police stopped a vehicle for not having license plates on Thursday night in the area of Adams St. and west Anna St.
WOWT

Body found in barrel at Lake Mead

Overnight a draft of a preliminary opinion from the Supreme Court leaked. Two Mills County deputies went above and beyond the call of duty. 6 On Your Side: Use of force investigation after video surfaces. Updated: 1 hours ago. Omaha police say they are aware of the video that's now...
News Channel Nebraska

Police release names of suspect and officer involved in weekend Beatrice shooting

BEATRICE – Beatrice Police released the identities of a man shot in a confrontation with police and the officer who shot him. Chief Bruce Lang says 35-year-old Bradley Allen, who has a Lincoln address…was the man struck by multiple shots fired by a Beatrice Police Officer, after Allen had fled from a vehicle in Beatrice, that earlier was involved in a high-speed chase.
News Channel Nebraska

One person sentenced, two convicted in Stanton County District Court

STANTON, Neb. -- A prison sentence and two guilty verdicts were given in Stanton County District Court on Monday. 40-year-old Robynn Hebda of Omaha was sentenced to 9-12 years in prison following her conviction for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Hebda was originally arrested last October by the...
Western Iowa Today

US Marshals: 40 People Arrested In Black Hawk County In Last 4 Weeks

(Waterloo, IA) — The U-S Marshals Service reports that 40 people in Black Hawk County have been arrested over the last four weeks in what is being called Operation Washout, Waterloo. According to a news release, the suspects are sex offenders, violent criminals, and fugitives facing state, federal, and local charges. Twenty-two of the 40 are accused of having connections to organized crime or gangs. The next phase of the operation will involve tracking fugitives who have recently fled the area. The Marshals Service and 10 other law enforcement agencies have been involved in the operation.
KSNB Local4

Teen shot while hunting with friends in Hamilton County

AURORA, Neb. (Press Release) - On Sunday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 17-year-old boy had suffered a gunshot wound while hunting with friends, which occurred in southern Hamilton County. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting with the assistance of the Nebraska State...
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
KSNB Local4

One killed in early morning Hamilton County crash

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - First responders were on scene of an deadly crash just south of Aurora Tuesday morning. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash involving two vehicles happened just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 and 11 Road. Nebraska State Patrol said...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE

