What you missed this week in notable Grand Island crimes and court cases

(Waterloo, IA) — The U-S Marshals Service reports that 40 people in Black Hawk County have been arrested over the last four weeks in what is being called Operation Washout, Waterloo. According to a news release, the suspects are sex offenders, violent criminals, and fugitives facing state, federal, and local charges. Twenty-two of the 40 are accused of having connections to organized crime or gangs. The next phase of the operation will involve tracking fugitives who have recently fled the area. The Marshals Service and 10 other law enforcement agencies have been involved in the operation.
