NOPD seeks help in locating New Orleans East shooting suspect

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help in locating a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened on April 24.

According to NOPD, the male pictured allegedly had a gun in his waistband and shot a victim in the 8200 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Reports show that the suspect is described as a black male with a dark brown complexion, facial hair, and long dreadlocked hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a light-colored head covering, white or gray t-shirt, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes with white laces.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the pictured suspect is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

