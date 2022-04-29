ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eloy, AZ

Pilot in Arizona Red Bull plane incident apologizes

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
ELOY, Ariz. (AP) — The pilot in charge during a forbidden Red Bull plane-swapping stunt is taking full responsibility for the ensuing crash over the Arizona desert.

Luke Aikins admitted in a post on his Instagram Friday he disregarded a denial from the Federal Aviation Administration two days before Sunday’s mid-air crash. Aikins and another pilot tried to switch single-engine planes as the aircraft descended.

One plane crashed in Eloy, 65 miles southeast of Phoenix. The pilot parachuted out safely. The other pilot regained control of the second plane. The FAA had denied Aikins an exemption from having to wear safety belts. Energy drink company Red Bull says it will continue working with Aikins.

