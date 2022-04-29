Raleigh-Apex NAACP Bringing Souls to the Polls

Faith leaders and members of the Black community are asking Raleigh residents to come out and vote Sunday during a Souls to the Polls rally and march. The event is nonpartisan in an effort to get everyone, whether Republican, Democrat, or unaffiliated, to come together and cast their vote. Early voting...
In a precursor to next month's local election on May 17, candidates for the Cary Town Council are coming together Thursday to talk about what they're willing to do to solve the area's affordable housing crisis. ONE Wake, a grassroots community group advocating for the creation of a local housing...
1. What are your primary concerns for the State of North Carolina?. Our district is facing several overlapping crises because of conservative roadblocking locally and federal inaction. Healthcare is a human right, and one of the most urgent issues facing North Carolinians. Republicans in the NCGA refuse to expand Medicaid, leaving thousands uninsured and billions in federal funds on the table. I am one of thousands of North Carolinians who was laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic and thus lost access to affordable healthcare during one of the biggest public health crises in recent memory. Every person deserves healthcare, regardless of their employment status or personal wealth. Workers’ rights and wages are another huge issue that I will champion at the federal level. The NC GOP has kept the minimum wage at $7.25 for over a decade and refused to allow public employees to unionize, but the cost of living in NC-04 requires a $23 minimum wage to live with dignity, so that’s what I’ll fight for. We must also pass the PRO Act at the federal level to guarantee all workers the right to a union. We must also safeguard our democracy by protecting access to the ballot box and ensuring that corruption has no place in our elections. Over the past few years, the NC GOP has used its power to gerrymander our maps and systematically disenfranchise people of color– we need federal action to prevent future attacks on voting rights.
This primary, Republican and Democratic candidates will run in intra-party races and each party’s candidate will need to win with 30 percent of the vote to avoid triggering a runoff and advance to the general election this fall. Redistricting in North Carolina has changed the political landscape a bit, but the Triangle is mostly home to solid blue congressional districts (though Congressional District 13, which includes some of Wake County, could be a tossup). We sent questionnaires to all of the candidates running for federal office in districts that cover the Triangle for this primary, and those returned are provided below.
Party affiliation: Democrat (endorsed by Wake County Democratic Party) Occupation & employer: Product Marketing Manager, Axcient. 1) In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the town council do differently or better over the course of your term?
We like incumbent Lorrin Freeman. She is an honest, even-tempered, forthright public servant who takes the work of her office seriously. She is transparent with the media and is clearly guided by a worldview that shapes her moral and ethical approach to the job. Additionally, we applaud the criminal justice policies she worked to implement with other court officials, including lowering bail bond minimums and enhancing pretrial services.
A federal judge cleared the legal path for Georgia voters to stop Greene from being able to run for re-election. The Georgia rep was stripped of her committee assignments over racist comments she made online.
Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
A Kansas legislator said she does not “appreciate the huge transgender female who is now in our restrooms in the Capitol,” seeming to refer to her only transgender colleague. State Rep. Cheryl Helmer made the statement in an email with a University of Kansas graduate student, who voiced...
The state’s largest association of unions, which represents more than 100,000 workers and fights for their rights, has endorsed Cheri Beasley for U.S. Senate. The North Carolina AFL-CIO endorsed 72 candidates, including Beasley, who they say will fight for working people. Beasley is one of six union members running for office this year. Others include:
Nida Allam giggles and shows me her phone. She’s on the “Students4Nida” TikTok page, watching a video set to an Alvin and the Chipmunks-esque cover of Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me.”. The five-second video uses one of TikTok’s most common formats, where the subject...
Substitute teacher Christina Jones and architectural designer Jennifer Truman each declared their candidacy for the Raleigh City Council this month. Jones, former chairwoman of Raleigh's Citizens Advisory Council—which used to oversee 18 subgroups representing different areas of the city—is running in District E, which covers northwest Raleigh. Jones...
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Absentee ballots are starting to roll in and in-person early voting began Thursday in this year’s US Senate primary, an election in which nearly all of the focus is on the bare-knuckled fight in the Republican race. But even before...
1. In your view, what are the three most pressing issues facing Wake County? If elected, what will you do to address these issues?. Affordable Housing may be the biggest crisis facing our county right now. When elected, I will be the only commissioner who does not currently own their own home. Having this perspective on the board right now is crucial. We are THE hotspot for real estate in America. While current homeowners have gained tens or hundreds of thousands in wealth as their home values increase, those who do not yet own a home face unprecedented market forces as they attempt to achieve the American Dream. Instead of pricing out our friends and neighbors, we must build an inclusive and welcoming Wake County for all.
Occupation & employer: Director of Community Voice, Foundation for Health Leadership & Innovation. Years lived in the area: Born and raised in Durham. Worked for local government for six years in Washington, DC. 1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running?...
In Chapel Hill, Carrboro, and Hillsborough, local political activists often say the primary elections are more impactful than the midterms. This year, in Orange County, that’s never been truer. It’s common knowledge that Democrats outnumber Republicans so vastly that whoever wins the Democratic primary is almost guaranteed to win...
1. In 300 words or fewer, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? What do you understand the role of Clerk of Superior Court to encompass? Why should voters entrust you with this position?. I was born in South Carolina, the daughter of two...
