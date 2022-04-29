Raleigh-Apex NAACP Bringing Souls to the Polls

1. What are your primary concerns for the State of North Carolina?. Our district is facing several overlapping crises because of conservative roadblocking locally and federal inaction. Healthcare is a human right, and one of the most urgent issues facing North Carolinians. Republicans in the NCGA refuse to expand Medicaid, leaving thousands uninsured and billions in federal funds on the table. I am one of thousands of North Carolinians who was laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic and thus lost access to affordable healthcare during one of the biggest public health crises in recent memory. Every person deserves healthcare, regardless of their employment status or personal wealth. Workers’ rights and wages are another huge issue that I will champion at the federal level. The NC GOP has kept the minimum wage at $7.25 for over a decade and refused to allow public employees to unionize, but the cost of living in NC-04 requires a $23 minimum wage to live with dignity, so that’s what I’ll fight for. We must also pass the PRO Act at the federal level to guarantee all workers the right to a union. We must also safeguard our democracy by protecting access to the ballot box and ensuring that corruption has no place in our elections. Over the past few years, the NC GOP has used its power to gerrymander our maps and systematically disenfranchise people of color– we need federal action to prevent future attacks on voting rights.

6 DAYS AGO